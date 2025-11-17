Daring bustier dresses was the Governors Awards 2025 trend nobody expected

And just like that, Awards Season has arrived once more. Between November and February/March, major ceremonies take place, including the Golden Globes, Grammys, and Oscars. Kicking off with a bang on Sunday, November 16, was the Governors Awards 2025, which this year honoured Debbie Allen, Tom Cruise, Wynn Thomas and Dolly Parton.

It's a truth universally acknowledged that the outfits worn by the globe's most sought-after celebrities are just as closely scrutinised as the actual awards. For those ceremonies that happen pre-festive season, it gives us a firm idea of what trends to expect for the festivities ahead. On the agenda currently? Strapless dresses with a sultry twist, as proven at Sunday's event by the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Sydney Sweeney.

The structured, corset-like bodice sculpts the torso and lifts the bust, creating a dramatic sweetheart or curved shape silhouette across the chest. The look channels classic couture corsetry while feeling sultry and powerful. This season, we've seen plenty of drop-waists and backless dresses, but the fashionistas at the Governors Awards put this daring trend on our radars for AW25 with the following iconic looks...

© Variety via Getty Images Jennifer Lopez JLo stole the red carpet in an incredible black velvet Tamara Ralph FW25 Couture dress featuring elegant opera gloves and a dramatic champagne-hued overskirt. She paired it with dazzling Chopard jewellery.

© Getty Images Sydney Sweeney It-girl of the moment Sydney Sweeney oozed glamour in a diamante-adorned Miu Miu gown featuring elegant draping across the upper arms.

© FilmMagic Teyana Taylor The multifaceted star wore a glitzy column dress by Miss Sohee paired with Chopard jewellery.

© FilmMagic Chase Infiniti Chase perfected balletcore on the red carpet in an incredible Louis Vuitton dress featuring a white bustier bodice and cascading tiers of tulle.



© FilmMagic Tessa Thompson Tessa wore a romantic, fiery red gown by Valentino, with sleeve detailing similar to Sydney Sweeney's.

What are the Governors' Awards?

The Oscars official website explains: "The Governors Awards is an annual event celebrating awards conferred by the Academy's Board of Governors – the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award and the Honorary Award. Recipients are announced each summer and honoured at a dinner gala. Highlights from the event are incorporated into the year's Academy Awards show."