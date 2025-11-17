Daring bustier dresses was the Governors Awards 2025 trend nobody expected

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Plunging bustier dresses was the Governors Awards 2025 trend nobody expected
Jennifer Lopez, Sydney Sweeney and more opted for daring plunge necklines for this year's glamorous ceremony

Jennifer Lopez attends the 16th Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on November 16, 2025. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images) © AFP via Getty Images
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayDeputy Digital Editor
2 minutes ago
And just like that, Awards Season has arrived once more. Between November and February/March, major ceremonies take place, including the Golden Globes, Grammys, and Oscars. Kicking off with a bang on Sunday, November 16, was the Governors Awards 2025, which this year honoured Debbie Allen, Tom Cruise, Wynn Thomas and Dolly Parton.

It's a truth universally acknowledged that the outfits worn by the globe's most sought-after celebrities are just as closely scrutinised as the actual awards. For those ceremonies that happen pre-festive season, it gives us a firm idea of what trends to expect for the festivities ahead. On the agenda currently? Strapless dresses with a sultry twist, as proven at Sunday's event by the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Sydney Sweeney

The structured, corset-like bodice sculpts the torso and lifts the bust, creating a dramatic sweetheart or curved shape silhouette across the chest. The look channels classic couture corsetry while feeling sultry and powerful. This season, we've seen plenty of drop-waists and backless dresses, but the fashionistas at the Governors Awards put this daring trend on our radars for AW25 with the following iconic looks...

Jennifer Lopez at The 16th Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)© Variety via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

JLo stole the red carpet in an incredible black velvet Tamara Ralph FW25 Couture dress featuring elegant opera gloves and a dramatic champagne-hued overskirt. She paired it with dazzling Chopard jewellery.

Sydney Sweeney© Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

It-girl of the moment Sydney Sweeney oozed glamour in a diamante-adorned Miu Miu gown featuring elegant draping across the upper arms.

Teyana Taylor arrives at the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)© FilmMagic

Teyana Taylor

The multifaceted star wore a glitzy column dress by Miss Sohee paired with Chopard jewellery.

Chase Infiniti arrives at the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)© FilmMagic

Chase Infiniti

Chase perfected balletcore on the red carpet in an incredible Louis Vuitton dress featuring a white bustier bodice and cascading tiers of tulle.

Tessa Thompson arrives at the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)© FilmMagic

Tessa Thompson

Tessa wore a romantic, fiery red gown by Valentino, with sleeve detailing similar to Sydney Sweeney's.

What are the Governors' Awards?

The Oscars official website explains: "The Governors Awards is an annual event celebrating awards conferred by the Academy's Board of Governors – the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award and the Honorary Award. Recipients are announced each summer and honoured at a dinner gala. Highlights from the event are incorporated into the year's Academy Awards show."

