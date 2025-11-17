Daring bustier dresses was the Governors Awards 2025 trend nobody expected

And just like that, Awards Season has arrived once more. Between November and February/March, major ceremonies take place, including the Golden Globes, Grammys, and Oscars. Kicking off with a bang on Sunday, November 16, was the Governors Awards 2025, which this year honoured Debbie Allen, Tom Cruise, Wynn Thomas and Dolly Parton.
It's a truth universally acknowledged that the outfits worn by the globe's most sought-after celebrities are just as closely scrutinised as the actual awards. For those ceremonies that happen pre-festive season, it gives us a firm idea of what trends to expect for the festivities ahead. On the agenda currently? Strapless dresses with a sultry twist, as proven at Sunday's event by the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Sydney Sweeney.
The structured, corset-like bodice sculpts the torso and lifts the bust, creating a dramatic sweetheart or curved shape silhouette across the chest. The look channels classic couture corsetry while feeling sultry and powerful. This season, we've seen plenty of drop-waists and backless dresses, but the fashionistas at the Governors Awards put this daring trend on our radars for AW25 with the following iconic looks...
What are the Governors' Awards?
The Oscars official website explains: "The Governors Awards is an annual event celebrating awards conferred by the Academy's Board of Governors – the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award and the Honorary Award. Recipients are announced each summer and honoured at a dinner gala. Highlights from the event are incorporated into the year's Academy Awards show."