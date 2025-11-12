Jennifer Lawrence, Kendall and Kylie Jenner party together in 3 effortless black outfits

When Dior throws a VIP dinner, it's inevitable that the guest list is going to be as high-calibre as the brand itself. In attendance this November? A slew of It-girls and friends of the French fashion Maison, including Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Lauren Sanchez Bezos, Ejae, Maude Apatow and Jennifer Lawrence.

Of course, all of the guests were dressed head to toe in the brand, but JLaw and the Jenner sisters had the same idea pinned at the top of their fashion moodboards for the evening: effortless all-black.

The three fashionistas are style icons in their own right, so when they each decide to put a different spin on the same dress code, we flag it as a must-know for the season ahead.

The Hunger Games star Jennifer oozed chic in a buttoned-up black shirt with a pussybow style neckline, tucked into a floaty midi skirt with elegant tiered petal-style accents. She opted for a classic updo with her bangs left loosely waved.

© WWD via Getty Images Jennifer Lawrence, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner partied together in all-black outfits

Youngest Jenner sister Kylie stunned in a high-neck mini dress with a loose-fitting bodice and bubble style design, putting a contemporary spin on the classic little black dress. The LBD has been a cool-girl must-have since the 1920s, when Coco Chanel introduced it into the style sphere. Since then, designers have altered the silhouette depending on the era, switching up the shape, volume and design details to give it a modern edge.

© WWD via Getty Images Lauren Sanchez Bezos was also in attendance

Last but certainly not least, Kendall opted for a fitted midi dress featuring an intricate satin halterneck design and tassels, putting the chicest, modern spin on the flapper dress.

The girlies perfectly demonstrated how to wear black this season, depending on one's personal style. Jennifer opted for timeless elegance, Kylie chose something a little more sultry yet still chic, and Kendall, the perfect piece for something in between.