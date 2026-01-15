Wearing red on a first date will boost compatibility in the first five minutes - Here's how the It-girls recommend styling it

Donning red for Valentine’s Day? Not necessarily groundbreaking, but utterly necessary if you’re a fashion obsessive who loves to be on theme.

We’re just a month out from the most romantic day of the year, and the daily chatter on the H! Fashion desk is “what are you going to wear?”

© GC Images This iconic snap of Hailey and Justin is case in point on why dressing to impress for Valentine's Day is encouraged

The main consensus across the board is that each and every one of us plans to incorporate red in some form into our date night look. Whether it's a cosy fluffy coat, lacy tights or an open-toe pump adorned with a crystal-encrusted heel, when it comes to occasionwear dressing, we know how to play ball.

Though a fun excuse to dress up in something special, if you’re meeting up with someone for the first time, securing the perfect ensemble which has just the right amount of romance is no easy feat. According to a poll by relationship support network, Relate, over 56% of single Brits said they found dating more stressful than job interviews or public speaking, labelling the current dating sphere “exhausting.”

© GC Images Some of our favourite celeb looks feature bold red © Getty Images for The Recording A Styling the colourway needn't be limited to dresses and skirts

In colour psychology, the shade is said to provoke the strongest emotions of any colour, often symbolising love, passion, anger, and desire, which is why it's the ultimate bold tone for a special day like V-Day.

According to Colour Expert, Liam Smith of Aura Print, red is the ultimate colourway to don on a first date if you’re looking to make a lasting impression. “Colour is one of the fastest, most underused tools in modern dating. It shapes first impressions before you’ve said a word, and in emotionally tense settings, like a first date, that impact is even greater."

"Linked to passion and attention, red is the colour most associated with romantic chemistry. A strong choice for bold first-date energy.”

Liam continued on to say: “The reason red is seen as a ‘romantic’ colour is grounded in biology and culture. Red increases heart rate and is tied to attraction and status, traits that signal confidence. But it’s not a magic bullet. The colour has to align with your personality and intention.”

I don’t know about you, but I'm not one to deny the facts, and it seems some of the world's most notable fashion forces are with me on the matter, a select few styling the love-inducing shade in the lead up to Feb 14th.

From Hailey Bieber's luxe lingerie, to Kylie Jenner’s obsession with latex, and Bella Hadid’s gilded cut-out gown, if ever in doubt, looking to the most stylish stars for outfit inspo is always a good idea.

Hailey Bieber Even Hailey, who usually opts for muted tonal shades, is leaning into racy red this season. Posing for a selfie in a frilly bra and underwear set, adorned with tiny love hearts from Victoria’s Secret’s 2026 Valentine’s Day collection, the mother of one proved that the ultimate outfit starts from underneath. Adding a cosy red knit cardigan to complete the look, flaunting your figure is encouraged for optimum allure. It's clear that the 'underwear as outerwear' trend is here to stay this year, thus styling a cutesy set like Hailey's under a sheer knit and with high-rise trousers is cool-girl-approved.

© Variety via Getty Images Bella Hadid Leading the Valentine's Day outfit charge in the most stunning Schiaparelli Couture gown is Miss Bella Hadid. Donning the dazzling cutout dress to attend FX's "The Beauty" New York Premiere on Wednesday night, the supermodel proved just how jaw-dropping a red dress can be. For a date night, I'd take inspiration from Bella's ethereal gown and dress it down with a pair of heeled knee-high boots and a cropped faux fur jacket.

© @kyliejenner Kylie Jenner Luxe latex and Kylie Jenner are in a long-term, committed relationship, and from the outside looking in, they couldn't be more in love. To launch her recent 'cosmic intense' perfume, the youngest Jenner sister opted for a form-fitting red bustier mini dress. If passion and desire are on the cards for you this Valentine's, leaning into the latex trend is a sure way to excel in both. For something a little more low-key, a latex corset top and low-slung suit trousers with a kitten heel is a sure way make an impact.