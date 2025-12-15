You can now shop Leandra Medine Cohen's designer wardrobe - here's how

For those, like us, who were raised in the church (well, synagogue) of Leandra Medine Cohen, today is your lucky day. The iconic fashion writer has opened the doors to her eclectic designer wardrobe, partnering with eBay to sell her prized possessions on the pre-loved retail platform.

‘From the Collection: Leandra Medine Cohen’ features more than 30 hand-selected secondhand pieces, from Celine to Prada, and Maison Margiela, which will be available to purchase via auction from December 18 on Leandra’s eBay storefront.

Some hero pieces up for grabs include a sheer Dolce & Gabbana dress that the creative purchased early in her career and her beloved Dries Van Noten city-strolling coat. Bidding for each piece will start at $0.99.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit Sharsheret, a nonprofit aiding Jewish women and families of all backgrounds affected by breast and ovarian cancer. According to the organisation: “1 in 40 Ashkenazi Jews – men and women – carries a BRCA gene mutation, nearly 10 times the rate of the general population, making Jewish families significantly more susceptible to hereditary breast cancer and ovarian cancer. Recent studies show that Sephardic Jews may also be genetically predisposed to hereditary breast and ovarian cancer.”

© eBay The sale includes pieces by brands such as Margiela, D&G, Celine, Dries Van Noten and more

Leandra, who is proudly Jewish, says: “Clothing carries stories, and I believe that style isn’t static. It evolves and makes meaning through the lives it lives. Selling these pieces on eBay feels like a continuation of that idea - a way for fashion to keep moving and changing and iterating upon the stories it can tell.”

The sale marks a continuation of eBay's relationship with fashion pioneers. Earlier this year, Youtuber Emma Chamberlain teamed up with the brand to auction off her designer gems - spanning Martine Rose jackets to Gucci arm candy and Burberry knits.

