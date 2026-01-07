Valentine's Day: Luxury gifts for her 2026

Whatever your relationship status, there's something about Valentine’s Day that puts a smile on your dial, flutters in your belly and a pep in your step.

From red hearts in shop windows to special restaurant deals with free-flowing champagne, what’s not to love about February 14th?

The history of the world's most romantic day dates back further than I can count, its namesake paying a homage of sorts to the Catholic Church’s many St. Valentine’s. One of the most popular and romantic stories is of a Roman priest who performed marriages in secret and was imprisoned under Emperor Claudius II’s reign for doing so. He then allegedly fell in love with his jailer's daughter, signing his final letter to her "From your Valentine".

Though the day is meant to celebrate love in all forms, the commercial aspect is just the cherry on top for those whose love language, like mine, is gifts.

From heart-shaped accessories to ruby red and baby pink accoutrements, here's everything on our Style Editor Orion's Valentine's Day wishlist, all perfect for the love in your life this Feb 14th.

Serpenti Cuore 1968 Top Handle Bulgari If splashing out is on the cards for your other half this Valentine's, then the Bulgari Serpenti Cuore 1968 Top Handle bag should be at the top of the wishlist. Featuring a snake body-shaped top handle in gold-plated brass embellished with royal ruby and liquorice garnet enamel scales and made from soft nappa leather, this is a statement bag like no other. £3,320 AT BULGARI

Sulky Ring in Enamel and Brass with Gold Finish Celine Packing a high-fashion punch, this glossy red brass and enamel chunky ring from French fashion house Celine is the epitome of It-girl excellence. Be warned, this gift might bring tears of joy. £420.00 AT CELINE

Dioramour Earrings Dior Dainty yet utterly decadent, these Dior drop heart earrings in pink, gold and dazzling crystal are for those who love a pop of colour. £350.00 AT DIOR

Roscida Heart Hoops Otiumberg Jewellery is always a good idea, and I don't care what anyone says. These divine 14kt Gold Vermeil heart earrings are the perfect accessory to add elegance to any V-Day ensemble, whilst also being wildly wearable all year round. £160.00 AT OTIUMBERG

Silk Sleep Mask Drowsy What better gift than giving your loved one a good night's sleep? Drowsy's 'Sleep and the City' padded mulberry silk sleep mask comes complete with the most adorable ruffle frill, making it the ultimate present for the pillow princess in your life. £70.00 AT DROWSY

Cashmere Heart Gloves Red Hansel From Basel With the cold weather showing no signs of slowing down, a practical yet cute gift is the way to anyone's heart this February 14th. Made from a dreamy 75% cashmere and 25% silk blend and adorned with a tiny stitched love heart on each wrist, these cosy companions are a gift that will keep on giving. £69.00 AT COUVERTURE & THE GARBSTORE

Stoneware Set of 2 Heart Mugs with Saucers Le Creuset For homebodies who like to romanticise every moment, the brand Le Creuset is likely a name very near and dear to their hearts. Known for making some of the best cooking and dining dishes in the biz, these adorable matching heart mugs are both quality and cute. £48.00 AT LE CREUSET

Amuseable Rose Bouquet Jellycat Red roses are a Valentine's Day essential, but there's nothing more upsetting than seeing them wilt and die - cue a bouquet that will never leave you. Cuter than ever and part of the cult-favourite plush toy brands V-Day collection, we suggest you add these to your cart ASAP before they sell out in seconds. £45.00 AT SELFRIDGES

The Atelier scarf Jacquemus A designer delight is always welcome in a style obsessive's wardrobe, especially if it's Jacquemus. Made from 100% cosy virgin wool in an on-brand ruby red shade, this is a gift both practical and perfect. £170.00 AT JACQUEMUS

Patent Leather Slingback Pumps Prada An iconic style in their own right, the Prada patent leather slingback pumps are a slice of fashion history worthy of a spot in any fashion lover's shoe closet. Timeless, elegant and perfect for wearing with your Valentine's Day ensemble, I would buy these now and break them in at a wine bar with the girls. £890.00 AT PRADA

How I chose the pieces:

Style: This list is filled to the brim with Valentine's Day-inspired gifts. Many in red and pink colourways, heart shapes or all of the above.

Price: All of the gifts included in this gift guide are either luxury by nature or in name, though I have included a range of different price points to ensure there's something for all budgets.

Why you should trust me:

I am Orion, H! Fashion's Style Editor. I spend the majority of my days writing, breathing and living fashion, from styling jewellery and accessory shoots to curating shopping lists, interviewing designers and diving in deep on trending aesthetics. Let's also not forget to mention that shopping is my chosen sport of choice, making me an expert on where to find the best wardrobe essentials on the market.

