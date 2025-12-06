Kaia Gerber snags mum Cindy’s rare vintage heirloom - and we're obsessed

For those of us lucky enough to be in proximity to our mother’s wardrobes, it’s practically a rite of passage to raid them. Kaia Gerber believes so too, taking to her supermodel mum Cindy Crawford’s dazzling archive on Friday night in search of a special vintage accessory.

The 24-year-old had her eyes firmly on the prize as she dipped into Cindy’s collection - unearthing a rare vintage Fendi Madonna Boho Beaded Baguette from 1997. Featuring a swirling print crafted from intricately adorned multicoloured beads to create a geometric design, the rare piece is one widely coveted by vintage enthusiasts, from top dealers to senior Vogue editors.

The devil's in the details - a logo-accented magnetic snap closure in a punchy shade of fuchsia opens to a satin interior with one zip pocket, flanked by gunmetal hardware with a metallic sky blue leather shoulder strap. Shades of champagne, mint, orchid, mustard, lime green, teal and orange make for a scene-stealing palette.

© @kaiagerber Kaia Gerber pinched her mum's rare vintage Fendi Madonna Boho Beaded Baguette from 1997

The actress took to social media to share her find, snapping a quick mirror selfie which she cheekily captioned: “@cindycrawford if you’re looking for your vintage Fendi bag I don’t have it, this one just looks exactly the same but it’s not yours.”

If you’re looking to source Kaia's (well, Cindy’s) exact Baguette, you’re in for a rollercoaster ride. The piece isn’t easy to find, unless you know where to go - which thankfully, we do.

Luxury Elite Finds is home to a kaleidoscopic array of rare vintage Fendi Baguettes - beaded options included. While her Fendi gems tend to sell out rather rapidly, the dealer offers sourcing services - having previously secured Kaia’s exact piece plus other must-see renditions ranging from daisy-embroidered denim options to glittering sequinned one-offs.

© Sex And The City We’d be remiss not to mention Carrie Bradshaw, who popularised the silhouette on Sex And The City

Kaia’s ‘borrowed’ bag makes for a highly-enviable addition to her impressive collection, which further includes Gucci’s iconic Jackie 1961 bag in a dreamy cream hue. She sported the piece back in September for a night out alongside friends at Big Thief's Los Angeles gig.