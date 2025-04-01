Must-haves on the H! Fashion team's spring 2025 wishlist

Spring has sprung and with the blossoming of tulips, longer evenings and a touch more sunshine comes the need (not just want) for a wardrobe switch-up.

Though we’re still a few months out from completely packing away our knitwear wardrobe, spring is one of the fashion world's most beloved seasons as it perfectly merges both winter and summer wardrobes together to create a hybrid of sorbet-toned delights.

As per usual, the hot topic in the H! Fashion office is “What's on your spring wishlist?” For some, it's a maxi dress in Butter Yellow from Damson Madder's newest collection, and for others, it's taking style cues from Amy Lou Woods' character Chelsea in the new season of The White Lotus.

Thankfully for you, each member of the H! Fashion team has various different aesthetics and tastes, which means this curated list of spring essentials will most definitely have something for everyone.

Without further ado, here are all the very best spring-infused style must-haves on the H! Fashion team's hotlist this spring.

Tania Leslau, Fashion Features Writer

TOP: Printed Cotton-Blend Jersey T-Shirt, £425.00, Net-A-Porter

BAG: Beige Soft Baguette Bag, £275.00, SSENSE

SHOES: Denim Flat Ballerina, £248.00, Maison Kitsuné

SKIRT: Layered Distressed Chiffon and Floral-Print Crepe Skirt, £600, Net-A-Porter

KNIT: The Julia Knit, £145.00, Cinta

This season, grey and butter-yellow palettes are topping my radar. Cinta The Label’s cosy grey knit is ideal for cooler spring mornings, especially when paired with a 90s-inspired midi dress. I’m not a big ‘florals’ girl, but Acne Studio’s whimsical midi skirt is the perfect blend of ethereal and on-trend for the season. Teamed with some Y2K-tinged denim ballet flats (as a denim obsession, there has to be some thrown into the mix) and Marge Sherwood’s delightful lemon yellow bag, and you have yourself a serotonin-fuelled look. Oh, and the Loewe ‘Holywood’ top? An essential, especially for those like me, AKA the wannabe Valley Girls.

Molly Saunders, Design Lead

BAG: Split Suede Maxi Shopper Bag, £249, Massimo Dutti

SHOES: Averie Coffee Lace Ballerinas, £275.00, Miista

SKIRT: Pavement Beige Skirt, £72.00, Carmen Says

KNIT: Brushed Mohair Cardigan, £150.00, Yoke

SUNGLASSES: MU 09YS Solar Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses, £341.00, Selfridges

I'm all about keeping it tonal and classic with a modern twist this season. I’m embracing timeless shapes and styles to navigate a slightly unpredictable British summer. Miista's Averie Coffee Lace Ballet Flats are the perfect piece to take me from day to night. The grippy soles are city-ready, making them ideal for zipping around (via a lime bike) to grab spicy margs with the girls. Carmen Says Beige Floor Skirt is in every It Girl's basket this month—it's the perfect transitional piece for those cooler spring evenings and warm summer nights. I'm absolutely obsessed with Yolk Studios’ Mohair collection, and this beige knit will be my go-to for warmth as the sun sets. With plenty of park trips ahead, this Massimo Dutti Maxi Shopper is ideal for throwing in all my summer essentials. Finally, I’m topping off the look with Miu Miu shades—here’s hoping the sunshine sticks around!

Natalie Salmon, Editor

DRESS: Sand 3D Flower Bodice Midi Dress, £360.00, Farm Rio

BAG: Summer Banana Leather-Trimmed Embroidered Raffia Tote, £1,550.00, Net-A-Porter

TOP: Blue Tropical Print Shirt, £30.00, River Island

TROUSERS: Dems Sequin Denim Pants, £320.00, Cult Mia

VEST: Anagram Embroidered Ribbed Silk-Jersey Tank, £495.00, Net-A-Porter

Since binging The White Lotus Season 3, I’ve been craving a wardrobe that embodies a carefree yet curated style. This shirt? A must-have for my spring getaway fantasies. It is pure Chelsea (aka Aimee Lou Wood) energy; luxe resort vibes and a dash of chaos lurking beneath paradise. It's giving "rich people behaving badly" in the best way. This dress is effortlessly chic and will carry easily from Spring in London to villas in Sicily this summer (a girl can dream.) The butter yellow is so in right now, and those appliqué leaves? Chef’s kiss. Nothing exudes ‘Jane Birkin’ (I think we can all agree she is the ultimate spring style icon) quite like a raffia bag, and this Chloé beauty has my heart. It’s got that effortless, bohemian-but-make-it-luxury vibe that's going to be everywhere this spring—perfect for tossing in a good book, or oversized sunglasses and imbuing the confidence of a 70s style icon.

Clare Pennington, Associate Editor

JUMPSUIT: Wrangler x Lainey Wilson Blooming Belle Jumpsuit,£160.00, Wrangler

BOOTS: Durango Crush Brown Boots, £200.00, Next

BRACELET: Dotty Tennis Bracelet, £159.00, Amelia Scott

FRAGRANCE: Miami Nectar Eau de Parfum, £126.00, SpaceNK

LIP OIL: COOLA Hydrating Lip Oil SPF30, £18.00, Cult Beauty

When it comes to spring dressing, I simply ignore whatever’s happening when I look out the window and what the barometer is informing those wise weather folk down at the BBC. Dress for the weather you want, I say, and I want to be a rootin’ tootin’ cowboy in the blazing sunshine, wearing the boldest colours in the brightest shapes. I would like to smell like I’ve been dunked in Miami sunshine and my jewellery should be so shiny I’m fighting off magpies left, right and centre.

Orion Scott, Fashion and Accessories Writer

DRESS: Simone Slip Midi Dress, £125.00, Damson Madder

BAG: Baby Furoshiki Bag, £60.00, ROOP

SHOES: Larra Mary Jane Ballerina, £28.00, Schuh

SUNGLASSES: The Gabrie, £135.00, Jimmy Fairly

BODY MIST: Vanilla Skin Body Mist, £25.00, Phlur

As a fan of a bold colour statement, spring and summer is where my wardrobe really shines and when I feel most myself style-wise. In my humble opinion, you can never go wrong with a slip dress and ballet flat, especially in pastel yellow, because if you haven't heard the news, this season is all about dressing like a stick of butter. As an extra pop of colour and to bring out the adorable cherry print in the dress, I have opted for the cutest little handmade bag from cult-favourite fashion brand Roop, a pair of bold sunglasses, and to top it off, a spritz of summery goodness from Phlur.

Lauren Ramsay, Fashion and Lifestyle Writer

JACKET: Contrast Suede Leather Jacket, £349.00, Massimo Dutti

LIPSTICK: Rouge Coco Baume Shine, £37.00, Chanel Beauty

SHOES: Leather Mary Jane Ballet Pumps, £84.99, H&M

JEANS: Blue High Waisted Pocket Wide Leg Jeans, £52.00, River Island

TOP: Hazel Shirt White, £65.00, Damson Madder

There are two key components I consider when building my spring wardrobe: transitional weather and layering. Whilst warmer weather and longer days slowly trickle in, the UK is unpredictable, therefore, I look for pieces that are versatile and buildable. Suede is still my favourite trend right now, and this Sezane jacket is perfect for wearing with everything from jeans and a shirt (as I have demonstrated below) or with a skirt and knee-high boots. Plus, a trench coat can easily be thrown over the top for a waterproof layer. Comfort is key, and I love these raffia ballet flats from H&M, which put a new season spin on the classic footwear. For an extra pop of colour, Chanel’s Rouge Coco balm in ‘Cherry Burst’ is the perfect soft yet buildable red lip.

Raymonda Jalloh, Social Media Editor