This real-life bride wore a 60s style Celine mini dress and tights for her showstopping Swedish wedding 

When it comes to ‘traditional’ weddings, we often think of a sweeping white gown, a grand venue, and a delicate veil. But for Lykke Glommen, tradition took on a more personal meaning as she married her longtime partner Brahim Batarse on Valentine’s Day at her family’s country house in Jämtland, northern Sweden. The celebration was deeply personal - it was the same venue that her sister wed, she incorporated ‘something borrowed’ from both her sister and mother, and her father even hunted the meat for the reception.

Lykke and her now-husband were engaged for just over a year after he proposed during a dreamy December 2023 trip to the Maldives. “It was a picnic on the beach, the sun was shining—then, as soon as he proposed and I said yes, there was a huge storm!” A whirlwind proposal, quite literally.

© Lykke Glommen Lykke and her husband Brahim's civil wedding was the opposite of traditional

“I always wanted a winter wedding,” she tells me over the phone from Mexico, where she’s currently preparing for her second wedding in Brahim’s hometown.

Her outfits perfectly blended classic luxury and elegance with a modern flair. “This was our civil wedding, so I didn’t want to wear a full-on gown for this one,” she explains.

"I always wanted a winter wedding" © Lykke Glommen Lykke paired her winter ensemble with a dreamy bouquet of hanging white flowers

Like many brides, she had an idea of what she wanted to wear but found herself surprised by her final choice. “I was looking from as soon as we set the date. I considered suits, form-fitting silhouettes, something long, and other pieces more typical for a civil ceremony… I never thought I’d end up with a dress like this.”

© Lykke Glommen Lykke is the epitome of snow-bunny chic

The dress in question was a stunning trapeze-style mini from French fashion house Celine, featuring an overturned collar and intricate silk embroidery - elevating her winter bridal aesthetic with a touch of ‘60s glamour. Underneath, she wore luxurious white tights from Wolford, adding a mod-inspired feel. “It was so different from what I was looking for. I wanted a long-sleeved maxi dress, but I saw this and the boots and thought, ‘this is perfect,’ so I just changed in the moment.”

© Lykke Glommen The Swedish bride had two footwear options for the day “I love the sixties, so it was very much my style”

Although Lykke had been looking for a dress for months, her final choice was made on impulse during a shopping trip in London with her mum - the city where she and Brahim currently live. “I bought everything so quickly,” she says. “My mum came to visit me for a weekend, and we just did everything together. I looked around at a few different ones, but I wasn’t convinced. Then we passed Celine, and I didn’t even think twice. The only change I made was to the length - I shortened it a bit, but only by about four or five centimetres.”

“I love the sixties, so it was very much my style.”

To complete the look, she layered a long white cape with a train over her dress, adding a touch of classic bridalwear. The cape, with its fluffy hood, was originally designed by a Swedish designer for her sister’s wedding. Because it's something she hopes to also pass down to her children, Lykke and her sister have decided to get their wedding dates embroidered on the inside, for an extra special touch.

© Lykke Glommen The whole wedding was a winter dream

For the snowy, outdoor ceremony, she paired her ensemble with white Moncler boots before switching to studded white Dior boots indoors.

“I also had a bow in my hair from Jennifer Behr, then I wore my mum’s pearl and diamond earrings that my dad bought her for their wedding anniversary.”

© Lykke Glommen She nailed the 'cool-girl alternative bride' aesthetic

For the second day of celebrations, Lykke made a dramatic entrance in a fur coat from The Attico. But getting her hands on the statement piece wasn’t as simple as picking up her Celine outfit. “It weighed like 50 kilos, and they couldn’t deliver it to my house! They left it at a pickup point because they couldn’t carry it, and I was like, ‘oh my god, I’m not gonna be able to wear it.’” But she did—and it was the ultimate winter wonderland-approved attire.

Underneath, she opted for a knitted sweater from Ralph Lauren, which she exclaims “was beautiful because the way it was knitted almost makes it look like it’s supposed to be bridal.” She rounded off the look with a white mini skirt and vintage-inspired Gucci sunglasses.

Splitting her time between London and Mexico, Lykke has just completed her master’s degree in creative direction and fashion styling. “I’ve always loved fashion,” she tells me, adding that after her upcoming wedding in Mexico, she plans to start her own company.

© Lykke Glommen Lykke wore her hair in a half-up-half-down style fixed with a bow © Lykke Glommen Her Dior boots were the icing on the outfit cake

Looking back on her Swedish wedding, she wouldn’t change a thing—except for one minor mishap. “The only thing I regret is spilling coffee all down my first outfit on the day, so now it’s kind of ruined!” she jokes.

The biggest challenge, however, wasn’t fashion-related—it was balancing two different cultural approaches to wedding planning. “Half our guests were Swedish, half were Mexican. The Swedes wanted a full schedule a year in advance, whereas in Mexico, people RSVP the same day and might be like 'I've brought a friend!'”

But when it came to her wedding style, Lykke stayed true to herself. “I think it was completely my own style, but I wanted everything to feel quite Swedish. For the Mexican wedding, I want it to be more relevant to Mexico.”

© Lykke Glommen and her husband Brahim Batarse share a kiss during their Swedish wedding The couple tied the knot in Jämtland, Sweden

Lykke’s second wedding in the picturesque, celebrity hotspot of Cabo is just two weeks away. “In Sweden, it's not that common to have a civil wedding like this where it’s celebrated with lots of friends. Usually, you just go and sign the papers with parents, maybe. But we wanted to show both of our countries. And I wanted this dress because it’s a huge contrast to the one in Mexico—I didn’t want two weddings with a gown.”

"I’ve always known what kind of classic gown I wanted to get married in"

Her second wedding dress - which, of course, is still under wraps - was purchased from the iconic British wedding house Brown’s Bride. But what we do know is that it’s a true original. “It’s very, very different. I’ve reworked it a lot from the original design. I mixed the top part from one dress and the bottom part from another one and asked the designer to put it together. But again, it’s still very much me.”

Although she wasn’t the kind of girl who fantasised about wedding dresses growing up, she admits, “I thought about it before I got engaged, but not when I was younger. But I’ve always known what kind of classic gown I wanted to get married in, and the Mexico dress is very similar to that.”

With one dream wedding behind her and another just around the corner, Lykke’s bridal journey is a lesson in style, spontaneity, and staying true to yourself - whether in Sweden's snow or Mexico's sun.