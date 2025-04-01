The H! Fashion Radar: what to see, shop, eat and do this April 2024

The saying goes that 'April showers bring May flowers' - which of course is true. But we're not letting any British weather rain on our parade this month.

The H! Fashion April issue is all about spring, and in this issue of the radar, we're focussing on all new launches, collections and exciting things to do that will really put that spring in your step - ok, that's enough puns from me.

From epic swimwear collaborations for brides-to-be to fresh spring-fuelled fragrances, check out our curated edit of things to see, shop, eat and do this April.

WHAT TO SHOP: BRIDAL Away that Day x Gigi and Olive I'm not quite a bride yet, but this new collaboration from luxury swimwear company Away That Day and luxury bridal brand Gigi & Olive is at the top of my holiday wishlist. The two have come together to create an eco-conscious swimwear collection designed for brides-to-be and their bridal parties. From one-pieces and chic bikinis to skirts and cover-ups, the stunning collection is perfect for those (brides or not) looking for a feminine elegant addition to their swimwear collection. Launching April 2

SHOP NOW WHAT TO SHOP - WELLNESS: Jo Malone's Care Collection Cult-adored British brand Jo Malone has added seven new wellness products to its Care Collection - exclusively available at Selfridges. Inspired by the Roman Baths, the additions are a major stepping stone for the brand's venture into the wellness sphere and are all linked to feelings of positivity, which is supported by neurosensorial research - analysing emotional reactions when using the product. From shower creams to scrubs and oils, this is the ultimate form of self-care this April.

WHAT TO SHOP - FASHION: Vinted's House of Vinted Luxury fashion lovers: this one's for you. Resale fashion platform Vinted has just launched its 'House of Vinted' marketplace - a new luxury fashion wardrobe showcasing curated designer items from the likes of Jacquemus, The Row, Prada, Gucci and Maison Margiela. Trust me - you won't want to miss out on these items... SHOP NOW

BOOK NOW WHERE TO DINE: Park Corner Brasserie "If you're looking for a dining destination like no other, this modern British Brasserie is for you,@ says H! Fashion's Orion Scott, "Located just steps away from Hyde Park in the heart of Mayfair, Park Corner Brasserie offers up an ever-evolving celebration of seasonal flavours and ingredients with a farm to table ethos. Standout dishes from the new spring menu include: Slow-Cooked Duck Leg, Crisp Westway Pale Battered Cod, Goat’s curd on Grilled Sourdough with black truffle honey, green oil and hazelnut and Lobster Mac and Cheese.

WHAT TO SHOP - JEWELLERY: Carolina Bucci x Art of Wishes Charity Collection Chic jewellery pieces selling for a good cause? sign us up. Designer Carolina Bucci has teamed up with children's charity Art of Wishes, releasing a set of special bracelets. Three wish children joined Carolina Bucci in her London studio to design different Lucky bracelets, each reflecting their personal journeys, hopes, and dreams, and creating pieces that symbolise Hope, Courage and Magic. The bracelets will be released on April 29 to coincide with World Wish Day. They will retail at £195, with £100 going to Make-A-Wish UK.

© @laneige_us WHERE TO GO: BEAUTY Laneige Pop-Up For lovers of beauty, in particular lip balms and glosses, cult favourite Sydney Sweeney-endorsed brand Laneige is popping up in London for the very first time. Focusing on its beloved Bouncy & Firm range the weekend pop-up has something for all, including: Skin Consultations, Insta-worthy photo moments, a chill-out area to hopefully capture some springtime sun and Milk Boba Teas. 11th - 12th April 2025, Friday 2pm - 6pm & Saturday 12pm - 6pm @ Covent Garden