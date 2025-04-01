10 Spring outfit ideas to add to your 2025 wardrobe according to the H! Fashion team

As the frost of winter melts away (if we're lucky, this is Britain after all), and the clocks jump forward giving us a glorious extra hour of sunshine, it's time to shed bulky layers and embrace the effortless elegance of spring dressing.

But if you don't quite know where to start sartorially, fear not reader, we have put our collective heads together to bring you the best spring outfit inspiration the street style set have to offer.

Possible side effects of reading? Why, the irresistible urge to shop of course.

In spring, colour comes roaring back into the spotlight, declaring that optimism and a return to joy is firmly back on the menu. Whether you lean into chic minimalism or uber exuberance, let spring be the canvas for your blinking marvellous outfits.

10 Spring outfit ideas to add to your 2025 wardrobe

Natalie Salmon, Editor "Elevated eclecticism is perfect for those sunny, spontaneous spring days." © Phil Taylor

"I realised that both my fave spring looks are Helena Bordon, but who better than a Brazilian style icon to show us how to dopamine dress for brighter weather? Helena Bordon nailed joyful dressing in this head-turning fuchsia co-ord. From the silky sheen to the statement buttons, this look is all about maximalist polish with minimal effort." "What makes it spring-perfect? The lightweight fabric glides in the breeze while the vibrant hue mirrors the season’s blooming palette. I love how it balances structure (those tailored pockets!) with fluidity—it’s luxe and laid-back."

"This look is a lesson in fearless layering and pattern mixing. A borrowed-from-the-boys striped shirt tucked into deconstructed trousers feels both tailored and artful. I adore this for spring because it’s relaxed yet intentional. The light fabrics breathe well, while the bold vertical stripes elongate and energize the silhouette with just a hint of irreverence." "Start with an oversized button-down (yes, even raiding the men’s section works!). Tuck it into wide-leg or printed trousers, and cinch with a detailed belt."

Clare Pennington, Associate Editor "Spring is one of the only times of year where you can dress joyfully without abandon, and I plan on doing just that." © Phil Taylor

© Getty Images Fer Millan Delaurier wears peachy Chanel in Paris "For me, spring is about the reintroduction of colour to my wardrobe. Jewel tones are retired until autumn and replaced with fresh, zingy pastels like peach, aquamarine and lilac." "And while I can't be trusted with an ensemble as pristinely white as this (I'm a spiller), in my head this is exactly how I want to look (brooch and all - my favourite springtime accessory) as I go about my frolicking, aka the best of all spring activities."

"Yes, Tiffany's pink trench is an absolute must for spring (I am furiously googling as I type) but it's what's happening south of the knees that has me grinning ear to ear. Pastel pink paired with neon pink tights and coordinating tights? Aka my favourite trend of autumn winter reinvented for the new season? Count me in reader." © Getty Images Tiffany Hsu looks perfect in pink in Paris

Orion Scott, Fashion & Accessories Writer "The trick to joyful dressing lies in marrying unexpected colours and prints."

Powder blue and chocolate brown? A heavenly combination "I am yet to invest in a selection of statement necklaces, but for SS25 it's top on my to-do list. I love how jewellery can elevate any look, and styling a colourful knit with a set of mini shorts quite literally makes me weak at the knees."

""An oversized knit and mini skirt is my go-to for spring. Theres something so fun in layering pieces in various colourways and textures that makes my heart sing. Comfortable yet chic, you can never go wrong." Proof you can be comfy and casual while still looking absolutely fantastic

Tania Leslau, Fashion & Features Writer "My keywords for springtime dressing: floaty, ethereal and whimsical."

© GC Images Style queen Elsa Hosk in New York "Double denim will forever be my go-to for spring. Sleek with a touch of Y2K flair, the combination is uber-wearable and never fails to make me feel confident in my own skin."

"As hard as I try, I will never be able to grasp the structured look. I always gravitate towards ethereal, deconstructed layers with a touch of whimsy - and lemon yellow is my favourite spring-ready hue this year." © Getty Images Lace, florals and butter yellow? A winning springtime combination

Lauren Ramsay, Fashion & Lifestyle Writer "Where Miu Miu go, I follow."

Pops of red still sing in the new season For SS25 I am loving a mini-skirt and layered top look. Miu MIu is the blueprint for cool-girl dressing and i will most definitely be trying it out."