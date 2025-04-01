The Fashion Insider Diary: Alice + Olivia founder Stacey Bendet on whimsical, unapologetic dressing

In the Spring 2025 edition of H! Fashion's digital issue, we’re diving into the world of summer occasion dressing — and who better to guide us than Stacey Bendet, the powerhouse founder and creative director of Alice + Olivia.

Stacey’s brand has become synonymous with bold prints, vibrant palettes, and ultra-glam silhouettes - a go-to for statement-makers during wedding season, rooftop soirées, and everything in between.

But building a globally-loved fashion label takes more than just an eye for style - though Stacey’s signature mix of polished drama and playful femininity proves she has that in spades."Confidence is key, so I choose outfits that make me feel empowered and ready to make an impression," she tells me.

So naturally, we turned to her for her take on dressing for sunshine-filled celebrations, her must-watch brands this season, and how to curate an effortlessly standout Spring wardrobe for every RSVP...

The Fashion Insider Diary: Stacey Bendet

© WWD via Getty Images Stacey and Nicky Hilton attended the Art Production Fund Gala on March 12 in New York Drinks with the Girls: This is my version of "drinks with the girls!" It’s me and Nicky Hilton at the annual Art Production Fund Gala. We are wearing my favorite evening looks from my Spring 2025 collection and debuting Alice + Olivia's new handbags. I support the APF every year and have some much fun taking a group of girlfriends with me – what’s better than getting dressed up, supporting a good cause, and spending time with friends?

A Day of Meetings: This look is a power move in denim—embroidered with gold and paired with a matching jacket, it’s polished enough for back-to-back meetings but cool enough for dinner after. And yes, the jeans are so comfortable I can still do the splits in them! "Can't talk now, I'm busy running an empire in baroque couture."

Giddy-up glam with a side of sass. Day With The Kids: My eldest daughter is a competitive rider, and I'm her number one fan. On barn days, I go for a more boho vibe—flowy silhouettes, boots, and always a wide-brimmed hat (this one’s from Kemo Sabe) to keep the sun at bay and the style intact.

Yoga: Every day starts with a little centering - this was snapped during my morning practice in Aspen. It's the most minimal version of me you’ll find: no makeup, no heels, just breathwork and a cozy layer. Namaste... but make it log cabin chic

Florals, fierce, and fabulously floaty. An Evening Soirée: The CFDA Awards are always a highlight of my year - this was taken at the 2024 event. As a board member, I’m really proud to celebrate American fashion.

The Fashion Insider Diary:

Can you describe your personal style in a few words?

Whimsical, unapologetic, and full of colour. My style is about self-expression - each outfit is a reflection of mood, creativity, and storytelling. As the creative director of Alice + Olivia, I’m constantly designing with individuality in mind, and I wear that same energy every day.

What's your go-to outfit for a busy day of fashion events and meetings?

Wide-leg trousers—like our Olivia pant—paired with a bold blouse or statement top. Comfort and style are not mutually exclusive. I love a playful platform or even a fashion sneaker with a secret lift—because why not add a little height and a lot of flair?

What are your go-to brands?

Apart from Alice + Olivia, I appreciate brands that combine artistry with fashion, like Hermes and Tom Ford accessories. For skincare, U Beauty is my go-to.

Do you have inspirations that influence your style choices?

Audrey Hepburn for grace, Diane von Furstenberg for power, and my mother Olivia for imagination. Each of these women embraced style as an extension of self - and that has always inspired me to design fearlessly and wear what makes me feel powerful.

What's your weekday workwear wardrobe like?

Weekdays are for structure with personality - tailored silhouettes, bold prints, maybe a crystal belt. On weekends, I gravitate toward ease with eccentricity - think wide-brim hats, oversized sunglasses, and denim with sparkle. There’s always room for a little drama, even on Sundays.

What are your must-have accessories?

We’re about to relaunch handbags with a Spring capsule that’s all about statement-making design. Think crystal-encrusted clutches that double as jewellery, hand-beaded baguettes, and structured shoulder bags that turn heads. I've always believed that great style lives in the details—and the right accessory can transform everything. I’m never without an oversized sunglass, a bold belt, or a playful bag charm—because even my accessories need accessories!

How do you stay up-to-date with the latest trends?

I keep my eye on everything—from runways to the streets—but I filter trends through my own lens. I don’t follow them, I remix them. The best style is rooted in intuition and authenticity.

Can you share some of your styling tips for mixing and matching pieces?

Mixing is an art form - sequins with denim, florals with stripes, leather with lace. The key is balance. If you're making a statement up top, keep it grounded below. And never underestimate the power of a cinched waist or a fabulous shoe.

What's your strategy for creating memorable looks for parties?

I love to create a focal point, whether it's with a dramatic gown or an unexpected pop of color. Confidence is key, so I choose outfits that make me feel empowered and ready to make an impression.

How do you balance comfort and style when you have a long day of meetings?

I choose fabrics that move with me and opt for layered pieces to adapt to different settings. It’s all about curating looks that let me feel comfortable while staying true to my aesthetic.