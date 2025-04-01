Top hat trends for racing season: Stylish alternatives for fascinator skeptics

British occasionwear is renowned for its sophistication, especially at weddings, race days, and regattas.
These events call for bold, dramatic headpieces, with extravagant feathers, ruffles, and show-stopping hats. While fascinators tend to divide opinion with their bird-like designs and bright colours, hats remain a classic choice, adding an air of timeless glamour.
From Audrey Hepburn’s iconic Cecil Beaton design in My Fair Lady to the Princess of Wales' wide-brimmed Philip Treacy creations, hats have always been symbols of high society and elegance. This association can be traced back to the 1920s, where racegoers at Ascot made a statement with their striking headwear.
When selecting a hat, practicality is key. Choose a style that is comfortable and complements your outfit. Wide-brimmed hats create a dramatic effect, while oval disc styles offer a subtler look. Cloche hats evoke retro glamour, while floppy raffia pieces are ideal for more casual gatherings.
Investing in a high-quality hat is always worthwhile. Brands like Lock&Co., Eliurpri, Eugenia Kim, and Emily London offer exceptional craftsmanship, with prices ranging from £400 to £1,000. These hats are not only stylish but also sustainable, often becoming treasured heirlooms passed down through generations.
We spoke to expert Awon Golding, Head Millinery designer at the esteemed British heritage brand Lock & Co., about what trends we can expect to see emerge this year.
What standout hat trends are making waves in 2025?
"Halo headbands still rule supreme when it comes to easy, accessible millinery. Pop one on and you’re ready to go. Just make sure that the base is 10cm or larger if you’re attending Ascot in the Royal Enclosure."
How can racegoers balance tradition with modern hat trends?
"I always say stay true to your personal style and wear what feels comfortable. I personally don’t subscribe to trends as they don’t really work for everyone. You don’t want to be in costume at your special event."
What advice do you have for choosing a hat that complements an outfit and face shape?
"Try on lots of hats! It’s fun and you’ll get a sense of what suits your face and style."
Why might fascinators be considered outdated today?
"The word itself was not created by milliners, I have always found it clunky and cheapening. I prefer headpiece or cocktail hat. These have certainly not gone out of favour, it just depends on what suits your face, outfit and occasion."