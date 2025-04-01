Top hat trends for racing season: Stylish alternatives for fascinator skeptics

British occasionwear is renowned for its sophistication, especially at weddings, race days, and regattas.

These events call for bold, dramatic headpieces, with extravagant feathers, ruffles, and show-stopping hats. While fascinators tend to divide opinion with their bird-like designs and bright colours, hats remain a classic choice, adding an air of timeless glamour.

From Audrey Hepburn’s iconic Cecil Beaton design in My Fair Lady to the Princess of Wales' wide-brimmed Philip Treacy creations, hats have always been symbols of high society and elegance. This association can be traced back to the 1920s, where racegoers at Ascot made a statement with their striking headwear.

© Getty Images Diana, Princess of Wales attends Ascot in 1988

When selecting a hat, practicality is key. Choose a style that is comfortable and complements your outfit. Wide-brimmed hats create a dramatic effect, while oval disc styles offer a subtler look. Cloche hats evoke retro glamour, while floppy raffia pieces are ideal for more casual gatherings.

Investing in a high-quality hat is always worthwhile. Brands like Lock&Co., Eliurpri, Eugenia Kim, and Emily London offer exceptional craftsmanship, with prices ranging from £400 to £1,000. These hats are not only stylish but also sustainable, often becoming treasured heirlooms passed down through generations.

© Getty Gertrude Shilling in giraffe hat at Royal Ascot in 1971

We spoke to expert Awon Golding, Head Millinery designer at the esteemed British heritage brand Lock & Co., about what trends we can expect to see emerge this year.

What standout hat trends are making waves in 2025?

"Halo headbands still rule supreme when it comes to easy, accessible millinery. Pop one on and you’re ready to go. Just make sure that the base is 10cm or larger if you’re attending Ascot in the Royal Enclosure."

How can racegoers balance tradition with modern hat trends?

"I always say stay true to your personal style and wear what feels comfortable. I personally don’t subscribe to trends as they don’t really work for everyone. You don’t want to be in costume at your special event."

© My Fair Lady Audrey Hepburn in My Fair Lady (1964)

What advice do you have for choosing a hat that complements an outfit and face shape?

"Try on lots of hats! It’s fun and you’ll get a sense of what suits your face and style."

Why might fascinators be considered outdated today?

"The word itself was not created by milliners, I have always found it clunky and cheapening. I prefer headpiece or cocktail hat. These have certainly not gone out of favour, it just depends on what suits your face, outfit and occasion."

Hat trends to know for racing season 2025

Polka Dots Polka dots are one of 2025's hottest trends - so expect to seem them flourish this racing season. Beloved by royals such as Princess Diana and Princess Kate, this dotty design will forever be a timeless classic with a playful twist.

Halo Headbands Headbands are an uber-wearable choice for any smart soirée. Refined with a fashion-forward edge, these beautiful halo designs are a true cool-girl signifier.

Bows No surprises here - bows have taken It-girl style by storm and are now entering occasionwear dress codes. Perfect for adding a touch of feminine flair to your race-ready regalia.

Headscarves Headscarves have been a symbol of elegance and modesty for centuries. Grace Kelly famously popularised them in the 1950s, yet they still hold significance in todays nostalgic zeitgeist. A charming, retro race day choice.

Pillbox Pillbox hats, championed by Jacqueline Kennedy, are timeless for their sleek, minimalist design, adding elegance and sophistication to any outfit with their classic, structured shape.

Boater Boater hats, known for their flat brim and structured shape, are timeless due to their casual yet refined look, exuding vintage charm and effortless summer style. The disc-shaped dreams are very much here to stay.