Editor’s Letter: The Spring Digital Issue

Bloggers, content creators, influencers (if you’re a millennial like me, you’ve cycled through all the names) these are the voices defining the style narrative right now. And at H! Fashion, we’ve never been shy about our love for the digital space.

It’s hard to believe it’s been over a year since we launched our digital issues. They give us space to slow down, dig into the worlds of our favourite tastemakers, and spotlight the people who make aspirational style feel personal. So when it came to choosing our April digital cover star, Lydia Millen just made sense.

With her signature polish, Lydia is the definition of British countryside style. She knows her niche - and she owns it. There’s a certain elegance she brings to everything she does, and we knew she’d capture the spirit of our spring issue - dedicated to occasion dressing - beautifully.

We met Lydia at her stables, where her horse Atlas and his paddock mate Romeo were the ultimate supporting cast. The ‘set’ was unbelievable with a petting zoo on site, the crew kept popping in to visit Patrick, the baby goat who stole everyone's heart and fully deserves his own fan club. I must admit having Lydia introduce him to me was one of those surreal moments that only happen in working in fashion.

This shoot also marked our first with Molly, our brilliant new design lead - and what a debut. This whole issue has been such a team effort, and I’m constantly in awe of how much love and energy this team pours into every article.

Inside, you’ll find all things spring - from outfit ideas for the races and wedding season, to fresh looks that’ll breathe new life into your 2025 wardrobe. We also sat down with Real Life Bride Lykke, whose wedding might just inspire a few spring brides with her incredible mini dress moment.

Here’s to a season of fashion in full bloom,

- Natalie