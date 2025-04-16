Spring awakening: the beauty glow-up guide for a new season

After months of wrapping up in knitwear and powering through gloomy mornings, spring has finally sprung - and with it comes the urge to hit refresh on more than just your wardrobe. Think: a brighter complexion, renewed energy and a routine that actually makes you feel good.

Whether you’re craving a full-on beauty reboot or just a few tweaks to ease out of winter mode, now’s the perfect time to step into the new season with a glow-up that’s skin-deep and soul-soothing. From skincare saviours to wellness rituals, here’s your feel-good guide to blooming beautifully this spring.

Skincare: Time To Shed Winter Skin

Let’s be honest - winter isn’t exactly kind to our skin. With the cold, the central heating and all those cosy nights in, it’s no wonder things are looking a little dull and dry. But with a few smart swaps, your glow is well within reach.

Lighten Up Your Routine

Now’s the time to trade thick winter creams for lightweight, hydrating formulas that let your skin breathe. A gel cleanser, like Neutrogena's Hydro Boost Cleanser Water Gel will keep things fresh. While a water-based moisturiser, like Laneige's Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Acid Cream Moisturizer, can lock in hydration without feeling heavy.

Don’t forget SPF (yes, still!)

The sun might be making a shy comeback, but UV rays are no less damaging. A good SPF 30+ is non-negotiable - even if you’re only popping out for iced coffee.

Book In For A Chemical Peel

If your skin’s in need of serious brightening, a professional chemical peel is the ultimate spring reset. It helps to slough away dead skin cells, unclog pores and reveal a smoother, fresher-looking complexion. Start with a gentle peel if you’re a first-timer, and always follow up with high SPF.

Hydrafacial

© Dr Joney De Souza If you want a hydration boost for you skin - this is the place to go

A Hydrafacial has become my go-to treatment for a refreshed look. It deeply cleanses, exfoliates, and hydrates all in one go, so your face looks fresher immediately. Unlike some harsher treatments, there's zero peeling, redness, or recovery time. You can literally get one on your lunch break and go back to work or out that night. It's also customisable for all skin types from acne prone to dry.

If I was to recommend anywhere to get this done, it would be at Dr Joney De Souza's London clinic for the Hydrafacial Syndeo. You will leave with such a radiant glow and unmatched hydration. I noticed an instant boost in the plumpness of my skin and it was the perfect spring pick-me-up.

Where: 49 Blandford Street, Marylebone, London, W1U 7HH

Treatment Time: 30-60 minutes

Price: From £250.00

Body care: the glow doesn’t stop at your face

Now that we’re baring a bit more skin, it’s time to give the rest of your body some love too.

Exfoliate head to toe

Dry brushing or a sugar scrub in the shower will buff away dead skin and stimulate circulation—plus, it preps the skin perfectly for moisturiser or fake tan.

Upgrade your moisturiser

Swap thick balms for lightweight but nourishing body lotions or oils. Look for ingredients like shea butter, squalane or almond oil to lock in hydration without the sticky residue.

Add a glow-boosting tan

A gradual self-tan or tinted body lotion can give you a sun-kissed radiance without the sun damage. Mix it with your moisturiser for a subtle hint of colour that builds over time.

Wellness: small shifts, big difference

Glowing skin starts from within, and spring is the perfect season to reset your mind and body. No crash diets or unrealistic routines here—just simple switches that leave you feeling refreshed and more you.

Protect your peace (and your sleep)

Longer days can throw off your sleep schedule, so make sure you’re winding down properly. Think magnesium-rich snacks, a tech-free hour before bed, and maybe even a silk pillowcase and eye mask for that added luxe factor.

Up your hydration game

Step one in any glow-up? Drink more water. Add a slice of lemon or cucumber to keep things interesting, or sip herbal teas throughout the day to stay topped up and bloat-free.

Move your body - your way

Whether it’s a sunny morning walk, a yoga class or just dancing in your kitchen, the key is to get moving in a way that feels fun. Bonus: exercise boosts circulation, which equals healthier, happier skin.

Spring isn’t about perfection- it’s about gentle shifts, fresh starts and coming back to yourself. Whether you’re booking in for a peel or just swapping out your cleanser, every little step is a move towards feeling more energised, radiant and ready to take on the season.

How we chose:

Performance and personal testimony: The best beauty buys chosen below are products that our beauty writer, Aaliyah Harry personally rates.

High performance and consistent use: All the picks selected have been used consistently and as a beauty writer who is well informed, they have all been selected carefully. The products vary, spanning from moisturisers to sleep masks, but are united in the fact that they are all high-performing products.

