6 beauty products the H! Fashion team have used until the last drop

You know a product is really good when you find yourself scraping the bottom of the jar, tilting the bottle at every angle, or slicing open the tube just to get one last glorious use.

At H! Fashion, we take our beauty routines seriously… and when something makes it into our "used to the very last drop" hall of fame, you can bet it’s worth the hype.

If you’ve been on TikTok recently you’ve probably noticed the growing "Project Pan" movement, which encourages beauty enthusiasts to fully use up their products before purchasing new ones. Originating from the term "hitting pan"- that tarnished silver only visible at the bottom of the makeup container - this trend promotes mindful consumption and sustainability in the beauty industry . Given that the global beauty industry produced approximately 76.8 billion plastic packaging units in 2017 alone according to a Euromonitor report, initiatives like Project Pan are more relevant than ever.

From glow-boosting serums to hydration heroes and miracle-setting powders, these are the ride-or-die products we come back to again and again. Whether you're battling dullness, dryness, redness or just want that lit-from-within finish, we’ve got a tried-and-tested favourite for you. Keep scrolling to discover the holy grail items that made the cut - because skincare and makeup this good deserve to be cherished down to the final smidge…

The Hello! Fashion team share their most used beauty products...

Natalie Salmon, Editor: Sunday Riley - C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream

"I adore Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream, I’ve started stocking up as running out is just no longer an option. This cream is a glow-up in a jar. It’s packed with 5% THD ascorbate (a powerful form of vitamin C), which instantly brightens skin and defends against daily aggressors like pollution and blue light. It hydrates deeply, softens fine lines, and just makes my skin happy. The texture is rich but never greasy, and it leaves me looking smoother, more even-toned, and radiant. Luckily the rounded inner container makes it easy to swirl my finger around and scoop up every last molecule."

Clare Pennington, Associate Editor: Huda Beauty - Easy Bake Loose Power

"I wish I hadn’t been burdened with a complexion oilier than a deep fat fryer in a seaside fish and chip shop, but sadly that was the hand I was dealt in life. It’s no exaggeration to say I’ve tried every single powder product on the market, loose versus pressed, translucent versus shaded. And every time, this formulation comes on top. You can pack it on without ever looking cake-y, it sets makeup a dream and it comes in a satisfying array of shades.

I am also naturally quite a vibrant shade of tomato, especially on my cheeks - lucky me - but the pigment of this powder is strong enough to neutralise redness, meaning I look less embarrassed all the time, which, as someone who is embarrassed most of the time, I really appreciate."

Aaliyah Harry, Beauty Writer: Tatcha - Dewy Skin Cream

"As someone with persistently dry skin, finding a moisturiser that truly delivers long-lasting hydration without feeling greasy or heavy can feel like a never-ending mission. Enter Tatcha's Dewy Skin Cream - a cult favourite that more than lives up to the hype. From the moment you apply it, this cream feels like a luxurious drink of water for the skin. The texture is rich and velvety, yet somehow melts effortlessly into the skin without leaving a sticky residue. It contains Japanese purple rice, known for its antioxidant properties, alongside a blend of botanical extracts like ginseng, wild thyme and sweet marjoram to nourish and plump the skin deeply.

The most noticeable result? That gorgeous, lit-from-within glow. My skin immediately looks dewy (not oily) and feels soft, supple and incredibly smooth. And the hydration lasts all day - even during colder months when my skin usually feels tight and flaky by lunchtime. Yes, it’s on the pricier side - but a little goes a long way, and the results speak for themselves."

Lauren Ramsay, Fashion & Lifestyle Writer: Christophe Robin - Regenerating Mask with Prickly Pear Oil

"Styling my hair in a sleek bun has basically become my whole personality, but I noticed that constantly scraping it back was causing breakage around the front. Enter Sofia Richie Grainge. Thanks to her, I discovered Christophe Robin’s Regenerating Hair Mask - and I’ve truly never looked back. Sofia somehow manages to keep her hair in pristine condition while wearing a sleek bun for every occasion, and she swears by this product.

Not only does it smell amazing, but the consistency is light, the hair feels super soft after using it, and it doesn’t leave that awful crispy feeling. I like to use a small amount while my hair is still damp, so it absorbs all the goodness without looking greasy. Then, I simply brush it back and tie it with my favourite scrunchie for an A-list-approved look that feels effortlessly elegant."

Orion Scott, Fashion & Accessories Writer: Yendy - Super Shea Moisturiser

"There’s a good reason why this moisturiser is often out of stock online, and it’s because it’s the cream de la creme of everyday face moisturisers. Made from 98% natural or naturally derived ingredients, as a problem skin girly, this is the only cream I have ever used right down to the last drop and repurchased over and over again. Nourishing, hydrating, glowy and packed with antioxidants to protect your skin from environmental stressors, as soon as I started using this, the compliments on my skin flooded in."

Tania Leslau, Fashion Features Writer: Laneige - Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer

"Laneige’s Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturiser is my bedside table hero. A deeply hydrating formula designed to nourish and strengthen the skin barrier, the moisturiser provides long-lasting results while improving skin resilience. The lightweight, non-greasy texture absorbs quickly, making it ideal for daily use. Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin, this silky soft cream helps combat dryness, dullness, and fine lines. With this gem in tow, my skin feels softer, plumper, and more radiant - perfect for applying makeup after."

Why You Should Trust Us:

At H! Fashion, we live and breathe beauty. Our team doesn’t just write about products - we test them, love them, and in some cases, mourn them when they run out. Each editor featured in this piece has personally used the product they’re raving about until the very last drop. We only spotlight what genuinely works for us, across a range of skin types and needs. No sponsorships, no fluff - just honest love for the formulas that keep our skin glowing and makeup flawless.

How We Chose:

This wasn’t a lab test - it was a love story. We asked our team to share the products they’ve finished completely, repurchased, and genuinely can’t live without. No trends, no pressure - just pure passion. The only criteria? It had to be something they’ve squeezed, scooped, or scraped every last bit of. The result? A curated lineup of true beauty MVPs that deliver on their promises.

