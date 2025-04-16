Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Why Chanel's Eau Splendide is the fruity-floral revolution your perfume wardrobe needs
Subscribe
Why Chanel's Eau Splendide is the fruity-floral revolution your perfume wardrobe needs
chanel chance purfume purple with lavender© Chanel

Why Chanel's Eau Splendide is the fruity-floral revolution your perfume wardrobe needs

This spring, take a chance on a unique scent...

Aaliyah Harry
Beauty Writer
27 minutes ago
Share this:

As the days get warmer, it's time to switch to a spring fragrance. It’s commonplace to  gravitate towards florals, but this season, why not take a chance on something a little different—floral notes with a twist?

Since its launch in 2003, Chanel’s Chance fragrance line has encapsulated this essence, offering a playful yet elegant take on classic florals. Over the years, the Chance line has expanded into a quartet of scents: 

Over the years, the Chance line has evolved into a quartet of captivating scents. Chance offers a spicy spark, blending pink pepper, jasmine, and amber patchouli. Chance Eau Fraîche brings a lively green burst of freshness, with zesty citrus and jasmine. Chance Eau Tendre introduces a soft pink hue, combining the delicate notes of grapefruit, quince, and jasmine. Finally, Chance Eau Vive delivers a vibrant, fiery peach expression where citrus meets floral. 

Now, discover Chanel’s new edition, Chance Eau Splendide, housed in a luminous purple hue bottle - an elegant yet mysterious addition to the collection. 

Chanel's CHANCE EAU SPLENDIDE bottle© CHANEL
Chanel's CHANCE EAU SPLENDIDE Eau De Parfum

Created by Olivier Polge, Chanel’s In-House Perfumer-Creator, Chance Eau Splendide is a sparkling, floral-fruity fragrance that feels both fresh and sophisticated. It opens with a sparkling raspberry note that adds a crisp, playful energy. 

The heart reveals a bouquet of rose and violet, balanced with rose geranium partly grown in Chanel’s fields in Grasse. As the scent settles, hints of cedar, white musk and powdery iris create a lasting impression that’s soft, warm, and elegant.

The fragrance deepens as subtle cedarwood mingles with powdery iris and white musk, leaving a strong trail. The result? A scent that feels spontaneous yet elegant. 

Angele holding a chanel purple fragrance bottle © Chanel Beauty

Chance Eau Splendide arrives at a time when florals are enjoying a renaissance in the fragrance world. Modern floral perfumes are shedding their traditionally one dimensional reputation, embracing more complex scents that appeal to a new generation of fragrance lovers. From gourmand florals to woody bouquets, these scents speak to women who want a fragrance that evolves with them. 

By blending fruit with floral depth and woody notes, Chance Eau Splendide perfectly captures this trend. It’s a fragrance that reflects the modern woman - unpredictable yet captivating.

As the latest addition to the Chance collection,  Eau Splendide is more than just a new fragrance - it’s a fragrance of the bold, who know that chance favours those who dare to seize it.

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

More April Beauty Digital Issue 2025

See more

Read More