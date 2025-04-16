Why Chanel's Eau Splendide is the fruity-floral revolution your perfume wardrobe needs

As the days get warmer, it's time to switch to a spring fragrance. It’s commonplace to gravitate towards florals, but this season, why not take a chance on something a little different—floral notes with a twist?

Since its launch in 2003, Chanel’s Chance fragrance line has encapsulated this essence, offering a playful yet elegant take on classic florals. Over the years, the Chance line has expanded into a quartet of scents:

Over the years, the Chance line has evolved into a quartet of captivating scents. Chance offers a spicy spark, blending pink pepper, jasmine, and amber patchouli. Chance Eau Fraîche brings a lively green burst of freshness, with zesty citrus and jasmine. Chance Eau Tendre introduces a soft pink hue, combining the delicate notes of grapefruit, quince, and jasmine. Finally, Chance Eau Vive delivers a vibrant, fiery peach expression where citrus meets floral.

Now, discover Chanel’s new edition, Chance Eau Splendide, housed in a luminous purple hue bottle - an elegant yet mysterious addition to the collection.

© CHANEL Chanel's CHANCE EAU SPLENDIDE Eau De Parfum

Created by Olivier Polge, Chanel’s In-House Perfumer-Creator, Chance Eau Splendide is a sparkling, floral-fruity fragrance that feels both fresh and sophisticated. It opens with a sparkling raspberry note that adds a crisp, playful energy.

The heart reveals a bouquet of rose and violet, balanced with rose geranium partly grown in Chanel’s fields in Grasse. As the scent settles, hints of cedar, white musk and powdery iris create a lasting impression that’s soft, warm, and elegant.

© Chanel Beauty

Chance Eau Splendide arrives at a time when florals are enjoying a renaissance in the fragrance world. Modern floral perfumes are shedding their traditionally one dimensional reputation, embracing more complex scents that appeal to a new generation of fragrance lovers. From gourmand florals to woody bouquets, these scents speak to women who want a fragrance that evolves with them.

By blending fruit with floral depth and woody notes, Chance Eau Splendide perfectly captures this trend. It’s a fragrance that reflects the modern woman - unpredictable yet captivating.

As the latest addition to the Chance collection, Eau Splendide is more than just a new fragrance - it’s a fragrance of the bold, who know that chance favours those who dare to seize it.