I was on season 10 of The Kardashians - here’s how I created my camera-ready makeup look

This morning, I nearly fell off my chair when I spotted myself on episode 10 of season six of Hulu's hit reality show, The Kardashians. Unless you've been living under a rock, you’ll know the show follows the adventures of the six iconic Kar-Jenner sisters and their 'momager', Kris Jenner.

It’s always been one of my favourite shows, so when I got the chance to interview Khloé Kardashian about her latest fragrance launch, I jumped at the opportunity.

The art of getting your makeup camera-ready is a very specific skill. I always knew the tricks, but now that I've made my TV debut with my own glam (and actually looked good!), I feel like I’ve finally unlocked the keys to the perfect glam for your close-up.

Here are the must-know tips and tricks for camera-ready glam...

WATCH: H! Fashion Beauty Writer Aaliyah Harry Speaks With Khloé Kardashian

Step 1: Prep Like a Pro

Great makeup starts with great skin prep. Before glam, I always made sure my skin was fresh, hydrated and primed for longevity.

My go-to products:

Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré - A cult moisturiser that gives skin that pillowy bounce without looking greasy.

Tatcha The Silk Canvas Primer - Blurs pores and grips makeup without feeling heavy.

Step 2: Flawless, No-Flashback Base

Under bright lights or flash photography, certain foundations and powders can reflect oddly - hello, ghost face. The key is sticking to flash-friendly formulas and the right undertones.

My go-to's are:

© @aaliyahharry My camera-ready base looked flawless on-screen

NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation - Medium to full coverage, natural finish and no SPF (which can cause flashback).

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder (Original) - It has no white cast and locks everything in place.

Step 3: Soft Sculpt

A Kardashian staple: softly sculpted cheekbones and a snatched jawline, without harsh lines. Always blend upwards for a lifted effect. Creams work best under studio lighting because they melt into the skin and don’t cake.

My go-to trio:

Made By Mitchell's Contour Stick in Chocolate Charm - Creamy, buildable and blends like a dream.

Refy's Cream Blush in ‘Malaya’ or ‘Rose’ - A soft flush that gives life back to the skin.

Makeup by Mario's Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil - The pearlescent pigments create a luminous finish for the perfect no-makeup effect.

Step 4: Glowy, Not Greasy

You want to glow - but in a lit-from-within way, not high-beam. Avoid chunky glitter or metallic finishes, which can look harsh on camera.

Rare Beauty Positive Light Liquid Luminizer in ‘Mesmerize’ - Dab on the tops of cheekbones, bridge of the nose and inner corners.

© @aaliyahharry H! Fashion's Aaliyah Harry right before appearing on camera

Step 5: Lashes and Liner

For soft glam, I skipped heavy liner and focused on a clean lash line. Although I didn't opt for lashes on this occasion, on-camera, it's best to go with a subtle fluttery style.

KVD Beauty Tattoo Liner in ‘Trooper Black’ – A fine wing to lift the eyes without overpowering.

Huda Beauty Classic Lash in ‘Samantha’ – Wispy and full, but still wearable for long days on set.

Step 6: Set and Stay

Long days on camera mean setting spray is essential—not optional.

Essential pick:

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray – Keeps makeup locked in without that sticky film.

Step 7: Nude But Never Boring Lips

On camera, lips can easily disappear, so I used warm neutrals that enhanced my features without distracting.

My lip trio:

MAC Cosmetics Lip Pencil in 'Chestnut' - the perfect true brown and staple ip liner for people with deeper skin tones.

Huda Beauty Power Bullet Lipstick in ‘Anniversary’

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb in ‘Fenty Glow’ – Glossy but not sticky, perfect for touch-ups between takes.

Final Tip: Always check your makeup under natural and artificial lighting before you leave the house (or go on set). What looks good in the mirror can surprise you on camera.

Whether you’re filming, attending an event, or just want to feel your glam best, this routine is fail-proof, flattering, and flash-ready.