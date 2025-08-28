Cool-Girl City Guide: how to spend 24 Hours in Copenhagen

Living in a city means that if I'm going abroad, a sun-soaked beachside break usually takes priority over a bustling city break. But visiting Copenhagen for the first time might have been enough to change that hierarchy. The epitome of effortless style, the Danish capital is as chic as it is charming. Just a short flight from the UK, it offers everything that the cool-girl traveller could want: a shopping culture defined by Scandinavian cool, the food scene is delightful, and the scenery feels almost cinematic.

I visited Copenhagen during fashion week, which meant the city was buzzing with energy and excitement. Between the shows, events and exploring everything the capital has to offer, it was a whirlwind in the best possible way. But with so much going on, I also craved moments of calm - and thankfully, Copenhagen delivers on that too. The city has a wonderfully peaceful side, from serene green spaces to tranquil cultural spots, which gave me the perfect chance to slow down and recharge.

From must-visit restaurants to the chicest places to stay and spa, these are the must-know places to visit on a curated quick trip to Copenhagen

WHERE TO STAY: Villa Copenhagen Villa is the ultimate place to stay in Copenhagen if you're looking for both convenience and luxury. Situated a short walk from the town centre (and the famous Tivoli theme park), the hotel is perfect for couples and families alike. My personal highlights? the heated rooftop pool and traditional sauna, the DJs who perform Tuesday - Saturday in the courtyard and the delightful all-you-can-eat breakfast. Top tip: Make the most of the luxury rooms by ordering the beef burger from the extensive room-service menu. Tietgensgade 35, 39, 1704 Copenhagen

© @jetaimepics BOOK NOW WHERE TO LUNCH: Je T'aime The clue's in the name with the cuisine at this delightful restaurant... any guesses? Combining a classic French bistro with Copenhagen's signature cool, it's the perfect spot for an elegant lunch. Top tip: I'd highly recommend the goat's cheese salad accompanied by a glass of pink champagne... Dybbølsgade 9, Copenhagen 1721



WHERE TO SHOP: Pico Copenhagen’s shopping scene is second to none. From high-street staples like H&M and Free People to luxury heavyweights including Gucci and Loewe, the city caters to every budget and style. But Pico is a must-visit whilst you're there. Their only store is in the Danish capital, and since its beginnings in 2004, it's become a cool-girl go-to, particularly for its hair accessories. Top tip: go for one of the super cute large white rose-shaped claw clips - I've truly been complimented every time I've worn it... Grønnegade 36, 1107 Copenhagen

© @rubycph WHERE TO COCKTAIL: Ruby Copenhagen Is there any better way to end a full day of touristy extravaganzas like a quirky tipple? Ruby Copenhagen has an extensive list of super quirky combinations - from avocado to lemon buttermilk tea in their playful cocktail menu, it's a great place to try something new. If something experimental doesn't tickle your fancy - fear not, I can confirm the spicy margaritas are also 10/10. The establishment is the kind you might find in Soho (think Cahoots), but without the cheesiness - it's chic yet unpretentious, laidback, and the playlist is a serious vibe. It's no wonder that the bar was listed in The World's 50 Best Bars list. Top tip: the bar is open until 2am Thursday, Friday and Saturday...

WHERE TO SHOP - ACCESSORIES: Pandora's Flagship Store The world's largest jewellery house Pandora, is a Danish brand, so it's only right to visit its incredible flagship store whilst in Copenhagen. The store is the brand's biggest store to date, situated on the city's main pedestrian street and one of the longest shopping streets in Europe, Strøget. Inspired by Danish design, the pretty-in-pink store is a feast for the eyes. From the style studio where customers can create their own looks to bespoke services like engravings, it's a must-visit. Top tip:Take the classic 'holiday souvenir' for a loved one up a notch with a meaningful charm gift they'll wear forever. SEE MORE

© @donnacph BOOK NOW Where to Dine: Donna Donna is Denmark’s answer to one of London’s beloved Big Mamma group restaurants (Gloria, Ave Mario, Jacuzzi). The upscale Italian eatery resides on the ground floor of the Hotel Bella Grande, and is a sensory haven. The menu balances authentic classics with inventive twists (take the watermelon carpaccio as a perfect example). Food aside, the decadent, blush pink decor epitomises upscale elegance with a playful edge. Top tip: make sure you leave room for the Eton Mess - it’s not one to miss... Vester Voldgade 25, 1552 Copenhagen