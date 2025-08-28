All the fashion brands you didn’t know were Scandi

There's something almost alchemical about Scandinavian style. It's undoubtedly effortless yet intentional, minimal yet super impactful.

It's a language spoken in neutral palettes, clean lines and quiet confidence. And the whole world is paying attention.

While Copenhagen's runways and Stockholm's street style have been shaping global aesthetics for years, the region's quiet influence often travels incognito.

You could well have worn, carried or admired many of these brands without even realising that their DNA was steeped in all that lovely fresh Nordic air and sea breeze.

From luxury jewellery houses to outwear innovators and cult footwear labels, the Scandi touch is everywhere, and we've rounded up the best brands to pop on your shopping list asap.

So let's head North! And discover the best fashion brands you might not have known were Scandinavian...

Marimekko If you've ever fallen in love with a bold oversized floral print adorning homeware or fashion, chances are you're encountered Marimekko. Founded in Helsinki in 1951, the brand is synonymous with fearless pattern and bright, old colour. While much of Scandinavian design leans towards the understated, Marimekko embraces maximalism with a modernist twist Marimekko proves that Scandinavian style doesn’t have to be quiet to be refined—it can be loud, joyful, and timeless all at once.



Eytys Launched in 2013, Eytys has carved out a niche as Sweden's answer to luxuruy streetwear. Initially finding acclaim for its chunky, platform-soled sneakers, the brand has expanded into accessories and apparel that the cool Scandi kids are clamouring to wear. Eytys' aesthetic - unisex, boxy and often a little futuristic looking - blurs the line between minimalism and street wear. This is Scandinavian restraint through a Gen Z lens.

Pandora Undoubtedly one of the most famous jewellery brands in the world, you might be surprised to learn that they were founded in Copenhagen back in 1982. The brand has transformed from a small family-run jewellery to a global powerhouse, known the world over for their vast charm collection and covetable, wearable pieces. Pandora is a masterclass in how Scandinavian design can conquer the mainstream without losing its essence.

Holzweiler Norway's Holzweiler began in 2012, stocking just a single product - scarves. But these weren't just any scarves mind you, they were crafted from luxurious fabrics with unexpected prints and subtle details. The brand then quietly expanded into ready-to-wear with collections that blended Scandinavian minimalist with a sporty touch. Holzweiler proves that everyday wear can still feel super luxurious.

Samsøe Samsøe Samsøe Samsøe is the epitome of Copenhagen cool. Founded in 1993 as a small jewellery shop, it has since evolved into a beloved global brand offering everything from impeccably cut outerwear to laid-back knitwear. Their aesthetic is minimal but never cold, often marrying clean silhouettes with warm textures and muted tones.