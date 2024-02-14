The Radar: Your Guide To A Seriously Heart-Fluttering February

Eat, sleep, watch, read and culture your way through February with our Editor-approved guide to the most notable and cultivated Love Month must-do’s...

READ: Love Letters - Kate Moss After all, February is “love month” so why not indulge yourself in a Kate Moss approved Love letter manifesto? ‘Love Letters’ is the fashion mogul's newest brand venture which falls under her wellness range Cosmoss. The new book features 150 “positive affirmations” which are all designed to inspire and uplift your day. Kate hopes that “people will share these with their friends and loved ones, spreading positivity.” Buy Now

© 2023 © NETFLIX WATCH HERE WATCH: One Day - Netflix Netflix’s new series rendition of the famed 2009 Anne Hathaway film and book with the same name is finally here and it's destined to pull on your heartstrings. One Day follows the tumultuous love story of two recent graduates whose one overnight encounter changes the course of their lives forever.

EAT: Mon Cœur Ladurée Macarons If you can’t spend Valentine's in the City of Love, why not bring the City of Love to the comfort of your own abode with a selection of French macaroons from famed Pâtisserie, Ladurée? The Mon Cœur collection is specifically curated with 18 Macrons, all sitting pretty in a love heart adorned gift box, complete with a secret Je t'aime note nestled amongst the hand-selected decadent delights. © Ladurée TREAT YOURSELF HERE

© @ Nessa BOOK HERE DRINK: Nessa ​Nessa is Soho’s newest destination for classic drinks, inventive cocktails and late-night snacks. With over 40 fine wines to choose from and an array of stellar cocktails on the menu, Nessa is the ultimate sipping spot for those after an opulent atmosphere, moody lighting and quality tipples. 86 Brewer Street, W1F 9UB

VISIT: Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion Manifesto After a flood of requests from fashion fans around the world, the Gabrielle Chanel, Fashion Manifesto exhibition at London’s Victoria & Albert Museum has been extended to the 10th of March. The exhibition is an immersive experience dedicated to the work of French couturière, Gabrielle 'Coco' Chanel. From archive dresses which shaped the fashion world to never-before-seen sketches and famous images of stars in Chanel, this exhibition is not to be missed. © Edward Berthelot PLAN YOUR VISIT

© @42 Margate PLAN YOUR STAY STAY: No.42 Margate Treat yourself to a beachfront escape at this luxurious boutique hotel located in the heart of Margate. Located right on the seafront, No.42 is an escape like no other, perfect for a trip away from the city with your Valentine, or on your own for some well-deserved R&R. Each room is designed to be a luxurious oasis perfect for relaxing and each suite comes complete with a record player and full access to a curated vinyl library. 42 High St, Margate CT9 1DS

How We Choose:

Each feature on this list has been carefully selected by our Hello! Fashion team. Whether it's a notable new opening, a cultivated new drop or just somewhere the team is loving, we can guarantee that each and every one of the above insights is the crème de la crème.