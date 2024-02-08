10 of London’s most romantic luxury restaurants that are perfect for Valentine’s Day 2024

London is home to some of the most illustrious, Instagrammable fine dining establishments in the world, so for special occasions such as Valentine’s Day, we find ourselves in a catch-22 situation (or, in the V-Day vernacular, a situationship).

Do we eat somewhere we’ve eaten before because it's a safe option, but miss out on a new dining experience, or do we try somewhere new without knowing whether the food, drinks and vibe will be up to standard? Especially when looking for a luxury restaurant – going to a restaurant that isn’t enjoyable can be an expensive regret.

Luxury doesn't have to mean overtly pompous, either (unless you want it to)– there are plenty of choices that offer a more casual affair, with the same exquisiteness as fine dining in Mayfair.

These are 10 of the best restaurants in London that are equally as romantic as they are luxurious. Perfect for Valentine’s Day with a partner, for girls night, or another special occasion that deserves the ultimate all-round experience.

Hello! Fashion picks the best luxury restaurants perfect for Valentine's Day:

Luca

"Luca in Clerkenwell is one of my restaurant recommendations of all time," says Hello! Fashion's Lauren Ramsay, "The Michelin-star eatery uses fresh, high-quality ingredients from the British Isles and Italy to make the most delicious Italian food. The atmosphere is romantic and sophisticated yet oozes Italian cool. The icing on the cake? the wonderful staff."

Menu Highlights: "I had the chef's tasting menu and everything was exquisite - from the parmesan fries to the scallops. I'd recommend the chef's menu with the wine pairings to have a taste of everything."

Any V-Day Specials?: Luca has two set menu offerings on V-Day only for £125pp

88 St John St, London EC1M 4EH, Luca



Jacuzzi

"I chose to dine at Jacuzzi for my birthday after seeing floods of people recommending it on TikTok," explains Hello! Fashion's Orion Scott, "The whole experience lived up to the expectations however it was hard to concentrate on the menu and food as the interior was so stunning"

Menu Highlights: "To keep things fresh the menu changes every month, but you'd be a fool to go past their pizza and burrata options."

Any V-Day Specials?: For V-Day 2024, the Big Mamma group (owners of Jacuzzi, Gloria and Ave Mario) is offering a limited edition 'Falling in Love with Choux' dessert at its London restaurants - a 'showstopping' take on its much-loved XXL profiterole.

94 Kensington High St, London W8 4SJ, Jacuzzi

Clos Maggiore

Clos Maggiore has an impressive list of accolades for its status as one of the most romantic restaurants in the world. It was also crowned London’s most romantic restaurant in 2016. This French restaurant in Covent Garden is influenced by both Provence and Tuscany, and its iconic cherry blossom ceiling oozes elegance at its finest. Who wouldn’t want to be in Italy and France at the same time?

Menu Highlights: Seared Yellowfin Tuna & Wasabi Avocado Puree, Winter Pumpkin Risotto with Mascarpone & Pecorino.

Any V-Day Specials?: CM is offering a three-course lunch for £50pp and a five-course tasting menu for £160pp.

33 King St, London WC2E 8JD, Clos Maggiore

Scott's

Scott’s in Mayfair is the seafood restaurant of dreams. Originally named ‘Scott’s Oyster Rooms’, this exquisite restaurant is a safe bet for top-notch fish. What’s more, it’s also a member of the elite Caprice Holdings group (Annabel’s, The Ivy, Sexyfish, etc). Scott’s interiors were designed by the formidable Martin Brudnizki, featuring decaden burgundy leather, a marble bar and fine art from British artists hanging on the walls.

Menu Highlights: Octopus carpaccio with spring onion, coriander and chilli, Mangalorean monkfish and tiger prawn curry.

Any V-Day Specials?: The Valentine's Menu offers Champagne & Oysters, a seafood platter, followed by the Scott’s Valentine Chocolate and Raspberry Heart mousse.

20 Mount St, London W1K 2HE, Scott's Mayfair

Sparrow Italia

Sparrow in Mayfair is perfect for either a romantic dinner, intimate drinks or both. If you’re an experimental cocktail connoisseur, then this place is for you. Ever tried olive oil-washed vodka? Now's your chance. This modern Italian restaurant makes its pasta in-house to complement its fresh ingredients. The dimly lit bar with retro brass, opulent lighting and green seats, oozes New York City evening sophistication, whilst the airy dining room adorned with olive trees and gold lights makes for a truly authentic Italian experience.

Menu Highlights: Wagyu carpaccio with black truffle, Lobster linguine with lemon parsley butter and toasted bread crumbs.

Any V-Day Specials?: On V-Day only, Sparrow is offering the "Taste of Sparrow" set menu for £150pp.

1-3 Avery Row, London W1K 4AJ, Sparrow Italia

Chiltern Firehouse

A favourite of Princess Eugenie (also where she held her engagement party), Chiltern Firehouse is a London classic for a fuss-free exquisite evening. The 5-star hotel in Marylebone is a celebrity favourite that oozes British glamour. The venue was a fire station back in 1887, and the brasserie-style restaurant screams classic opulence. From oysters to vodka pizzas and forty-eight-hour chicken, the menu is as A-Star as its regular clientele.

Menu highlights: Vodka tomato pie pizza, Truffle pappardelle with wild mushrooms and pecorino.

Any V-Day Specials?: We'll keep you updated.

1 Chiltern St, London W1U 7PA, Chiltern Firehouse

Bacchanalia

Another masterpiece from Richard Caring, one of London’s newer fine-dining establishments is still the talk of the town. Be prepared to transport to another world, immersed in Greek god statues, hand-painted ceilings and Greek and Roman artwork, the interiors are quite literally breathtaking. "An Instagrammable affair if I ever saw one," says Lauren, "escapism and exquisite food are on the menu here for any date night."

Menu highlights: "Everything was incredible, but the yellowfin starter and veal risotto were *chef's kiss*"

Any V-Day Specials?: From Monday 12th to Saturday 18th Feb, you can try the 'Aphrodite' v-day specials including angel-hair prawns fried with saganaki sauce, red prawn orzo and the 'Agapi Mou' cocktail.

1-3 Mount Street, London W1K 3NA, Bacchanalia

Zēphyr

If a more relaxed chic affair is on the agenda, this Greek restaurant in Notting Hill is the way to go. The restaurant has a pare-back, minimalist interior that makes even the most coveted of Instagram interior accounts envious – think boucle dining chairs and colourful Anissa Kermiche candles (did someone say, quiet luxury?)

They also have a “Naked and Famous” agave bar below the restaurant that only seats 35 people with…. You guessed it – agave-based cocktails. A truly intimate affair.

Menu highlights: The dinner tasting menu looks a treat for £80pp.

Any V-Day Specials?: We'll keep you updated.

100 Portobello Rd, London W11 2QD, Zephyr

The Aubrey

The Aubrey in Knightsbridge is London’s answer to authentic Japanese cuisine in the most sophisticated of settings. The bar is situated inside the infamous Mandarin Oriental hotel, providing walls adorned with pinkish-red interiors, traditional portraits and marble tables. It’s described as an elevated izakaya (an informal Japanese bar that serves snacks). They’re open for lunch, afternoon tea, drinks and dinner, perfect for either a romantic date night feast or ‘Galentines’ and sushi with the girls.

Menu highlights: The actual menus stand out here. Alongside the usual a la carte, brunch and various drinks menus, The Aubrey has a whole mushroom menu, a separate halal menu plus the 'pawbrey' menu for dogs. I'm sold.

Any V-Day Specials?: We'll keep you updated.

66 Knightsbridge, London SW1X 7LA, The Aubrey

Rules

Officially the oldest restaurant in London, which only amplifies the quintessential tradition that steeps through it. Celebrating its 125th anniversary this year, Rules prides itself on celebrating everything British. Only three families have ever owned the venue, and the menu is everything you would expect from an archetypal British venue - game cookery, pies, oysters and puddings. They also have a ‘secret’ cocktail bar upstairs that apparently, Edward VII and his mistress Lillie Langtry used to dine in private. Want something that oozes tradition? Look no further.

Menu highlights: Smoked duck breast salad, steak and kidney pie, pear tarte tatin with cinnamon ice cream.

Any V-Day Specials?: We'll keep you updated.

34-35 Maiden Ln, London WC2E 7LB, Rules

Inca

If entertainment is a high priority on the date night agenda, then Inca is the one. This South American restaurant in Mayfair has live shows from Wednesday to Sunday, and a mouth-watering menu from Peruvian ceviche, to fine meat dishes including wagyu.

Menu highlights: Hot tuna sushi with gochujang sauce, 'meaty' shiitake mushrooms with teriyaki sauce, truffle chips.

Any V-Day Specials?: We'll keep you updated.

8-9 Argyll St, London W1F 7TF, Inca

How We Chose:

Reputation: We chose restaurants that have a romantic aesthetic and a reputation for luxury. We explored the menus, decor and reviews (if not reviewed personally) of each to provide all the necessary information you need.

Location: Each restaurant is based in London

Menu: As some may not have been personally reviewed by the Hello! Fashion team, the"menu highlights" may be items that stood out to me as a selling point from each menu.

