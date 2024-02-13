6 sustainable bag brands on Amelia Windsor's radar right now

There is constant debate around environmentally friendly textiles in the fashion world, and handbags are at the forefront of that conversation with regards to vegan alternatives to leather that can sometimes be guised as better for the planet, when they're in fact virgin plastic or heavily manufactured.

© Amelia Windsor I am obsessed with my crossbody bag from BEEN

There are however some exciting innovations around the world coming up with alternatives and I have compiled a list of brands that have created bags that not only have a smaller footprint but are also beautifully crafted, unique and practical.

6 sustainable bag brands on Amelia Windsor's radar:



Marici

© Marici

Add a metallic pop of silver to your look for a glam night out with the Marici Chelsea bag. MARICI products are made in Florence by a highly skilled group of artisans who each number and sign the limited run of bags they make so you can appreciate the hard work they have put into your special purchase. The exterior of the bag is made from Pinatex, which is created from discarded plants and allows farmers to make extra income from their waste products. There is also a structured frame that keeps its shape sleek and stylish. The interiors are lined by raw organic peace silk which is the only silk that allows the moth to turn into a beautiful butterfly.

Reclaimed Mallorca

© Reclaimed Mallorca

Made in Mallorca by a team of local women using surplus fabrics from the antique industry and leather from old horse tack, these bags are full of history and magic. This belt bag is ideal for when you're out and about or dancing at a festival and can fit all the essentials from your phone to your keys. The exterior is made from reclaimed horse saddle and tackle leather which is extremely sturdy and waterproof, whilst the interior is made from one-of-a-kind upcycled antique fabrics. Each bag is unique depending on the pieces of leather used so will be special to you and comes with an adjustable strap.

Revival LDN

© Revival LDN

These amply-sized denim bags allow you to bring everything you might ever need for the day whilst not breaking your back due to the cross-body strap. They are carefully crafted in North London by a team of female artisans from deadstock Levi jeans and are also reversible from dark denim to light depending on your mood or outfit choice.

Belo bags

© Belo

Crafted from decommissioned seatbelts and organic cotton offcuts, this Belo bag will add a cool and eye-catching touch to your look. The British-Brazilian company makes a donation to disadvantaged communities in Brazil with every purchase through the organisation Casa de Maria in Belo Horizonte who provide food and shelter to vulnerable people. Their bags are made by Brazilian artisans who are all paid a fair wage and work together as a community helping to boost the local economy and camaraderie.

Oshana

© Oshana

Oshana allows Syrian refugee craftswomen to continue with their practice and uphold their traditional techniques despite being displaced from their homes. This Jedda bag uses the crochet pattern brought down through the generations with multicoloured wools crocheted into a bag that carries years of history with it. 100 per cent of all the profits from Oshana products go towards supporting women who have lost their homes and loved ones due to the ongoing war in Syria.

BEEN

© BEEN

Update your commute with the BEEN London recycled leather and recycled post-consumer polyester backpack, handcrafted in Somerset. The straps are padded to keep your shoulders comfortable and there is a recycled cotton and felt interior lining that can hold a laptop from home to office; not forgetting that the zips are made from recycled post-consumer polyester and brass. The bag is also fully waterproof to keep you dry during those all too frequent and unpredictable rain showers. BEEN also offers free repairs for life and plants a tree with every order through the charity Tree Nation.

How we chose the sustainable bag brands:

Style: We opted to choose the most stylish and fashion forward labels, as we want to ensure the products are something that will work hard in your wardrobe

Sustainability: All of the brands in this edit live up to their eco-credentials. From using responsibly sourced materials to adopting ethical manufacturing practices, these labels have become our go-to.