SOJO's founder on the importance of sustainability

Our sustainability contributor Amelia Windsor spoke to Josephine Philips about sustainability, SOJO's future, and her things she is loving right now...

It has been a busy time for CEO and founder Josephine Philips and her team behind the revolutionary fashion alterations service, SOJO.

The company started as an app in 2021, providing at home pick up and drop off tailoring across London; from darning holes in your moth eaten jumper to hemming a skirt or trousers to cater to your height, SOJO set to tackle the vast amounts of waste in the fashion industry that comes from clothing either not fitting properly or needing repairing in someway.

© Instagram Josephine wearing a skirt that was tailored by SOJO

Fast forward to 2023 and SOJO has just finished a pop up in Selfridges alongside other sustainable fashion initiatives for their latest installation of the Corner Shop, amusingly named ‘The Stock Market’ where customers could have their pieces valued or assessed. Visitors to the SOJO section could have their pieces pinned on site and then taken away for any adjustments and transformations needed.

Furthermore, a plethora of top brands have recognised the potentials of a partnership with SOJO from the likes of Ganni, Mother of Pearl and Stine Goya to name but a few. The collaboration allows customers to have their pieces sent directly to SOJO HQ to be altered; this is a great investment for any brand as it leads to less returns, less waste and more enjoyment from their consumers who will come back to their purchase again and again with the knowledge that it fits them perfectly. I had the pleasure of meeting Josephine at the SOJO HQ just off Dalston Kingsland and I could feel her energy, passion and excitement for all that SOJO does and is capable of doing and I cannot wait to see it unfold.

SOJO is here to mend the rips in the trousers of the fashion industry, one stitch at a time.

What are you most excited about for SOJO at this moment in time?

I'm most excited for the broader cultural shift happening with regards to repair and the fact that the people and the market are absolutely ripe for SOJO's solution. France recently announced a new scheme to tackle clothing waste with a government fund that will financially contribute to the cost of repairs if people get their clothes repaired instead of throwing them away and I think that's such an exciting move and opportunity for change.

© Instagram SOJO have partnered with Ganni to offer free repairs on any of their items

What is a recent piece you have had tailored that you are most happy with?

I recently got a pair of Linen trousers hemmed with SOJO which has been absolutely perfect for the summer weather - they're also from a brand that we're launching a partnership with next month and when I went to the first meeting I wore the trousers back when they were too long and said 'you need to work with us!' So finally getting that partnership over the line is a nice full-circle moment.

Where do you see SOJO in ten years time?

Totally disrupting the fast, linear and wasteful business model of the current fashion industry by globally bringing our repair & tailoring solution to people and brands everywhere. I’d love to see us completing tens of thousands of repairs & alterations a day - hopefully that'll keep me busy for the next decade!

Josephine at the Global Fashion Summit 2023

What are you reading?

I'm currently reading Wild by Cheryl Strayed. I know I'm late to the party as it was a bestseller over ten years ago but I recently read another book of hers and fell in love with her writing. Also I'm obviously being pulled towards the notion of a 1000 mile walk all about solo-self discovery- maybe that's what entrepreneurship will do to you!

What podcasts are you listening to?

I've just started listening to the new season of Where Should We Begin with Esther Perel - it's a podcast I've liked for a longtime and the premise is that you listen into people's couple's therapy. It's incredibly interesting and I'd like to think it's a bit more high brow behavioral science than Love Island.

Josephine took part in a TED talk on sustainability and resillience

What is on your music playlist?

My music playlist is the biggest mix of things but a timeless core favourite is 60’s Soul music.

Recent exhibitions you loved?

The Carrie Mae Weems exhibition at the Barbican. Just sensational.

Recent restaurant you loved?

Any of London’s great Italian restaurants, I recently went to La Goccia with a couple of girlfriends and it was delicious.

Recent night out you loved?

Am I a bore if I say I don't really do "nights out" nights out?! But I always love going to Top Secret Comedy Club for a drink and a laugh.

Josephine Philips (She/Her), Founder & CEO