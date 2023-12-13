2024's biggest pre-loved fashion trends according to Depop

Each year circular fashion platform Depop reflects on the biggest trends of the year according to its data, and looks ahead to what can be expected the following year.

2023 was the year of Barbiecore mania, Mermaidcore, and of course, Quiet Luxury. And top searches on the secondhand e-commerce site included ballet flats (+428%), Adidas Sambas (+98%) and the high-street fashion label COS (+245%).

So what can we expect from 2024? Depop has teamed up with a trends expert Agus Panzon to analyse its data and forecast the upcoming year's most popular pre-loved styles.

Agus (@thealgorithym on TikTok) said: “In 2024, we’re balancing chaos and order by blending comfort and familiarity with individuality and unique style. Realism is back in vogue, but in a way we’ve never experienced before — formal wear is reinterpreted with a touch of nonchalance, romance sobers up, intellectualism provokes and performance becomes performative.”

These are the four trends predicted to dominate in 2024, the pieces you need to create the aesthetic according to Depop's data, and how some of the most influential style icons of the moment are already wearing it...

Sleaze Academia

"Sleaze Academia makes a statement by subverting academic uniforms - think minimalist pieces, skewed with pins, cutouts and awkward layering," says Depop.

© Instagram Hailey Bieber nailed sleaze academia

Hailey Bieber and Jenna Ortega nailed the academia aesthetic this year, so we're excited to see more off-duty preppy outfits next year. Hailey's 'Rachel Green' Halloween costume was the ultimate example.

The pieces you need:

Button-up shirts, mini skirts, and Margiela Tabis.

The brands: ​​​​

Coach and Ralph Lauren.

Lazy Luxe

You’ve heard of quiet luxury, now it's time to make it less tidy and more laid back.

© thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin Sofia Richie took the quiet luxury trend off-duty

"Less is more, laziness is refined," Depop explains, "In 2024, we draw inspiration from classic formulas and muted colour palettes, infusing playfulness with proportion and deconstruction."

Quiet luxury queen Sofia Richie nailed the off-duty luxury look earlier this year in a bright red cashmere cardigan from It-girl brand The Row paired with a black vest, wide-leg trousers and trainers.

The pieces you need:

Leather, tailored, and Trench Coat.

The brands:

Cos and Skims

Post Romance

We had a feeling this one was coming due to the plethora of statement florals, rose prints, ballet flats and pretty bows that are currency doing the rounds.

© Instagram/@alexachung Alexa Chung oozed balletcore in a voluminous dress and flats

"While 2023’s girlhood trend offered an escape into the simpler joys of our youth, 2024 is ushering in a wave of realism. Ribbons are adorning the mundane, florals are taking on practical roles, and in this mature aesthetic, red is the new pink."

The fashion set was inundated with the romantic aesthetic, but Alexa Chung's balletcore holiday outfit was perfection.

The pieces you need:

Ballet flats, ‘balletcore’ pieces, Mary Janes, and ruffles.

The brands:

Sandy Liang, Doc Martens, and Vagabond.

Sports Quest

Sportswear has been a major player this year - take rugby jerseys, gorp-core and the astronomical return of the dad trainer as perfect examples.

© Christian Vierig Mia Regan wearing a football shirt and denim skirt

"The influence of sport remains a strong force in streetwear staples for 2024; however Sports Quest, which includes some cyber Y2K nods, echoes the growing presence of digital spaces in real life."

Again the fashion sphere was full of sports-related outfits. Kim Kardashian recently stepped out in a Manchester United cap, EmRata has been wearing her Salomons on repeat, Hailey Bieber paid tribute to the women's World Cup in a red football shirt with hot pants, and Mia Regan stepped out in an Arsenal shirt created by Stella McCartney.

The pieces you need:

Sambas, jerseys and baseball hats

The brands:

Adidas, Cortez, and Salomon