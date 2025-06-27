A cool-girl's guide to 24 hours in Marylebone Village

Located just minutes from the hustle and bustle of Oxford Street, Marylebone Village is the crème de la crème of London exploring.
Home to some of the best shopping, dining, wellness and beauty destinations (I'll get to those later) all set on quiet, idyllic streets, I can honestly say it's now my favourite area of the city.
From everyone’s favourite italian restaurant, to a wine and cheese tasting a French native would no doubt approve of, a lavish Blair Waldorf-esque hotel stay with overlooking city views and the chicest salon who is responsible for Tate McRae, Poppy Delevingne and Peggy Gou’s hair, here's my ultimate it-girl guide to Marylebone Village.
WHERE TO DINE: LUNCH
Fusing together impeccable Mediterranean cuisine with a dash of fine wine, Blandford Comptoir is one of those dining experiences that leaves both your heart and stomach full. If you’re after a relaxed yet luxurious feeling establishment with staff who really know their stuff, this little slice of heaven just off the high street is a must-visit.
WHERE TO COCKTAIL:
Far from your regular British pub- though if you’re looking for just that, the downstairs is home to a selection of pub-favourites, The Coach Makers Arms restaurant and bar, located upstairs, is home to great service and even better cocktails.
WHERE TO STAY:
Deemed one of the city's most sought-after stays, the Marylebone Hotel most definitely does not disappoint. With 252 luxurious rooms and suites, a Third Space attached, a decadent bar and restaurant and the loveliest staff, you’ll find it hard to go home.
WHERE TO DINE: DINNER
Delamina is a fan favourite for those in the know, and if you’ve ever dined at any one of their establishments, you’ll understand why. Founded by husband and wife duo, Limor & Amir, the cuisine is a fusion of Eastern Mediterranean home cooking.
WHERE TO GLAM:
Beauty buffs will know the stature the name ‘Larry King’ holds in the industry. Stylist to the stars and the genius behind some of the best haircare and styling products in the world, Larry King salons are a sure cut (pun intended) above the rest.
WHERE TO SHOP:
Honestly, it would be easier to list where not to shop because every single establishment in the village is lust-worthy. However, if I had to name a few, I’d say you can’t beat, Daunt Books for a paperback delight and browse, Koibird for coffee and cool homewear, Bloobloom for a pair of new stylish specs, Sezane for a touch of French-girl flair and Platform, the best concept store in town.
WHERE TO WINE & CHEESE:
The perfect stopping spot for when you need some time off your feet from shopping all day, La Fromagerie is quaint, bustling and home to all things good in this world- cheese and wine. Perfectly attached to the dining space is a shop, which sells seasonal produce alongside everything you could ever possibly want in your pantry.
WHERE TO DINE: LONG LUNCH
If you’ve ever dined at a Big Mama establishment, it’s highly likely that you’re still hunting for somewhere with an ambience and food selection better. Carlotta is a tribute to Italian families who packed up their bags, recipes and heritage and took them across the pond to create a wealth of new Italian cultures. From a spicy nduja twist on the classic Spaghetti and Meatballs, tender veal or their famous Fettuccine Alfredo al Tartufo per 2, there’s something for everyone at Carlotta.
WHERE TO WELLNESS:
Founded six years ago by Alex, who, after having a near-death experience, was forced to rebuild his health from the core, Rebase is a wellness destination that champions science and cultural treasures held up around the world as the foundations of good health. From ice baths, sauna, cryotherapy, lymphatic drainage and vitamin infusions, Rebase has it all.