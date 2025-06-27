A cool-girl's guide to 24 hours in Marylebone Village

Located just minutes from the hustle and bustle of Oxford Street, Marylebone Village is the crème de la crème of London exploring.

Home to some of the best shopping, dining, wellness and beauty destinations (I'll get to those later) all set on quiet, idyllic streets, I can honestly say it's now my favourite area of the city.

From everyone’s favourite italian restaurant, to a wine and cheese tasting a French native would no doubt approve of, a lavish Blair Waldorf-esque hotel stay with overlooking city views and the chicest salon who is responsible for Tate McRae, Poppy Delevingne and Peggy Gou’s hair, here's my ultimate it-girl guide to Marylebone Village.

WHERE TO DINE: LUNCH

Blandford Comptoir © @blandfordcomptoir Orion’s Top Tip: I was lucky enough to try almost the whole menu (complete with wine pairings), and I can honestly say this is the best place I've eaten in London. The Beetroot and Goat Curd Croquette with Maple Syrup and Chive Mayonnaise was absolutely to die for, and the Gressingham Duck Breast with Spring Greens, Carrot Puree, Parsley Sauce and Orange will live in my mind rent-free for many years to come. BOOK HERE

Fusing together impeccable Mediterranean cuisine with a dash of fine wine, Blandford Comptoir is one of those dining experiences that leaves both your heart and stomach full. If you’re after a relaxed yet luxurious feeling establishment with staff who really know their stuff, this little slice of heaven just off the high street is a must-visit.

WHERE TO COCKTAIL:

The Coach Makers Arms © @the_coachmakers Orion’s Top Tip: I'm a self-proclaimed spicy margarita connoisseur, and the resident bartender for the evening made it his prerogative to give me the best of the best, complete with fresh chillies. If spice isn’t your jam, the smashed basil option is perfect for a warm summer day. BOOK NOW

Far from your regular British pub- though if you’re looking for just that, the downstairs is home to a selection of pub-favourites, The Coach Makers Arms restaurant and bar, located upstairs, is home to great service and even better cocktails.

WHERE TO STAY:

The Marylebone Hotel © @hotelmarylebone Orion’s Top Tip: My good karma came back in full force, and I was lucky enough to be upgraded to a suite with a terrace view. Leaning into my Gossip Girl era for the evening (complimentary Moët included), I spent the majority of my time out on the terrace, watching TV by the fireplace and looking at the stars. BOOK HERE

Deemed one of the city's most sought-after stays, the Marylebone Hotel most definitely does not disappoint. With 252 luxurious rooms and suites, a Third Space attached, a decadent bar and restaurant and the loveliest staff, you’ll find it hard to go home.

WHERE TO DINE: DINNER

Delamina © @delaminakitchen Orion’s Top Tip: Ask for Mohammed because they are quite literally the best waiter I have ever had. The Charred Cauliflower with Lemon-Infused Creme Fraiche, Pomegranate Molasses and Seeds is a must-order. BOOK HERE

Delamina is a fan favourite for those in the know, and if you’ve ever dined at any one of their establishments, you’ll understand why. Founded by husband and wife duo, Limor & Amir, the cuisine is a fusion of Eastern Mediterranean home cooking.

WHERE TO GLAM:

Larry King © @larrykinghair Orion’s Top Tip: When booking, ask for Jake. I have never felt in safer hands for a haircut, especially because my mane has been described by many prior hairdressers as “rather unruly.” Not only did I receive the best cut I've ever had, but the salon itself is dreamier than ever. BOOK HERE

Beauty buffs will know the stature the name ‘Larry King’ holds in the industry. Stylist to the stars and the genius behind some of the best haircare and styling products in the world, Larry King salons are a sure cut (pun intended) above the rest.

WHERE TO SHOP:

Marylebone Village © @marylebonevillage Orion’s Top Tip: I was lucky enough to visit on the weekend, which conveniently coincides with the Marylebone Farmers' Market. Think crispy sourdough from Dusty Knuckle, the freshest tomatoes on offer and homemade delights. EXPLORE MORE

Honestly, it would be easier to list where not to shop because every single establishment in the village is lust-worthy. However, if I had to name a few, I’d say you can’t beat, Daunt Books for a paperback delight and browse, Koibird for coffee and cool homewear, Bloobloom for a pair of new stylish specs, Sezane for a touch of French-girl flair and Platform, the best concept store in town.

WHERE TO WINE & CHEESE:

La Fromagerie © @lafromagerieuk Orion’s Top Tip: If you’re cheese-crazy like moi, I highly suggest you have a chat with the in-house cheese monger and ask all the questions. Who knew you could inject mould into blue cheese? BOOK HERE

The perfect stopping spot for when you need some time off your feet from shopping all day, La Fromagerie is quaint, bustling and home to all things good in this world- cheese and wine. Perfectly attached to the dining space is a shop, which sells seasonal produce alongside everything you could ever possibly want in your pantry.

WHERE TO DINE: LONG LUNCH

Carlotta © @bigmamma.uk Orion’s Top Tip: I often find it hard to select anything on the menu that isn’t doused in truffle, so picking the Spicy Arrabbiata pasta was not on my bingo card, however, I couldn’t have asked for a better option to take me out of my comfort zone. If you’re obsessed with affogato, request it be made with their decadent pistachio ice cream- you can thank me later. BOOK HERE

If you’ve ever dined at a Big Mama establishment, it’s highly likely that you’re still hunting for somewhere with an ambience and food selection better. Carlotta is a tribute to Italian families who packed up their bags, recipes and heritage and took them across the pond to create a wealth of new Italian cultures. From a spicy nduja twist on the classic Spaghetti and Meatballs, tender veal or their famous Fettuccine Alfredo al Tartufo per 2, there’s something for everyone at Carlotta.

WHERE TO WELLNESS:

Rebase © @rebaserecovery Orion’s Top Tip: Go all in. And when I say all, I mean head and toes. For a first-time ice bather, I can’t lie that it was a serious shock to the system, but one that left me feeling energised all day. Post-treatment, head to the changing rooms and treat yourself to a shower and a Dyson blowout. BOOK HERE

Founded six years ago by Alex, who, after having a near-death experience, was forced to rebuild his health from the core, Rebase is a wellness destination that champions science and cultural treasures held up around the world as the foundations of good health. From ice baths, sauna, cryotherapy, lymphatic drainage and vitamin infusions, Rebase has it all.