Sydney Sweeney’s go-to manicurist shares the nail trends set to blow up this summer

When the weather warms up, our wardrobes aren’t the only thing that gets a refresh - our nail colours do too. Summer is the season to swap out deep, moody tones for something lighter, brighter and infinitely more playful.

Think juicy corals, soft lilacs, sun-bleached pastels and high-gloss finishes that catch the light. Summer is the season when creativity takes centre stage, whether that’s through bold pops of colour, delicate nail art, or minimalist designs with a twist.

© WireImage Lucy recently painted Sydney Sweeney's nails with a frosted finish for the Echo Valley premiere

And who better to guide us through the must-have summer nail trends than Lucy Tucker, celebrity nail artist to stars like Sydney Sweeney and Mikey Madison?

Loved for her editorial eye and red carpet-ready manis, Lucy joins H! Fashion exclusively to share her expert take on the shades and snail art that will dominate summer 2025. Whether you’re a neutrals girl or all about high-impact hues, there’s a trend for everyone - and Lucy’s here to break it down.

© Pintrest Multi-Coloured Nails Lucy tells H! Fashion: "This summer is all about playful self-expression, think a different bright colour on every nail. Not quite neon, not pastel just bold, confident brights that pop."



© Pintrest Chrome and Frosted Finishes According to Lucy, chrome french nails (a frosted chrome powder layered over a sheer pink or milky white base, finished with a bright-coloured tip, ) is a popular summer style. She says: "It’s clean, modern, and ultra glossy. Also, soft chrome overlays, using chrome powder over pinks and milky whites for a simple, glowy finish without extra design." The nail artist even recently painted Sydney Sweeney nails with a frosted finish for the Echo Valley premiere so it's clear this is a hot style right now.

© Pintrest Micro French Tips (With a Twist) The manicurist explains: "The micro French is back, but with a summery update. Clients are asking for super-fine tips in vibrant colours. This is a chic, minimal way to wear bold shades without going full block colour."

© @lucytuckernails Fruit and Summer Motifs We think it's safe to say that nail art is officially back. Lucy says: "Tiny, detailed fruits (like strawberries, cherries, lemons) or sunshine and smileys on one or two accent nails, often paired with a French or plain base is so popular right noe."

© heygreatnails Squiggles and Abstract Lines According to the celebrity nail artist, self-expression is the theme of nail art this summer. She says"Abstract, freeform squiggles in contrasting brights or tonal shades are popular. They are often layered over a sheer or nude base - so playful and artistic."



© @sammy_birkett_leigh Pressed Flowers According to the manicurist delicate real (or realistic) flower decals and dried florals encapsulated under clear or milky layers give off a romantic feel, and are great for weddings or summer events.