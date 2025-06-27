Sydney Sweeney’s go-to manicurist shares the nail trends set to blow up this summer

When the weather warms up, our wardrobes aren’t the only thing that gets a refresh - our nail colours do too. Summer is the season to swap out deep, moody tones for something lighter, brighter and infinitely more playful.
Think juicy corals, soft lilacs, sun-bleached pastels and high-gloss finishes that catch the light. Summer is the season when creativity takes centre stage, whether that’s through bold pops of colour, delicate nail art, or minimalist designs with a twist.
Loved for her editorial eye and red carpet-ready manis, Lucy joins H! Fashion exclusively to share her expert take on the shades and snail art that will dominate summer 2025. Whether you’re a neutrals girl or all about high-impact hues, there’s a trend for everyone - and Lucy’s here to break it down.
Multi-Coloured Nails
Lucy tells H! Fashion: "This summer is all about playful self-expression, think a different bright colour on every nail. Not quite neon, not pastel just bold, confident brights that pop."
Chrome and Frosted Finishes
According to Lucy, chrome french nails (a frosted chrome powder layered over a sheer pink or milky white base, finished with a bright-coloured tip, ) is a popular summer style. She says: "It’s clean, modern, and ultra glossy. Also, soft chrome overlays, using chrome powder over pinks and milky whites for a simple, glowy finish without extra design."
The nail artist even recently painted Sydney Sweeney nails with a frosted finish for the Echo Valley premiere so it's clear this is a hot style right now.
Micro French Tips (With a Twist)
The manicurist explains: "The micro French is back, but with a summery update. Clients are asking for super-fine tips in vibrant colours. This is a chic, minimal way to wear bold shades without going full block colour."
Fruit and Summer Motifs
We think it's safe to say that nail art is officially back. Lucy says: "Tiny, detailed fruits (like strawberries, cherries, lemons) or sunshine and smileys on one or two accent nails, often paired with a French or plain base is so popular right noe."
Squiggles and Abstract Lines
According to the celebrity nail artist, self-expression is the theme of nail art this summer. She says"Abstract, freeform squiggles in contrasting brights or tonal shades are popular. They are often layered over a sheer or nude base - so playful and artistic."
Pressed Flowers
According to the manicurist delicate real (or realistic) flower decals and dried florals encapsulated under clear or milky layers give off a romantic feel, and are great for weddings or summer events.
Colourful Toes Are In
We can't forget about pedicures. Lucy reveals: "Gone are the days of sticking to one shade on toes. I'm seeing requests for mismatched toe colours, blending pastels, brights, and even darker tones. It’s fun, eye-catching, and perfect for sandal season."
