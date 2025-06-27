Inside the H! Fashion team’s carry-ons: the mini beauty products we swear by for travel and beyond

There’s something undeniably satisfying about a perfectly packed beauty bag - especially when everything in it is miniature. Whether you’re jetting off to a sun-drenched beach, heading on a weekend city break, or simply want to lighten your everyday load, travel-sized beauty products are the ultimate hack for looking good on the go.

But with so many dinky versions of our beloved favourites now available, it can be tricky to know which are truly worth the carry-on space.

© Pintrest

That’s where we come in. At H! Fashion, we’re a team of beauty obsessives who’ve tested more than our fair share of minis - some cute but not quite functional, others tiny powerhouses we now can’t live without. From hardworking skincare heroes to hair products that fit in the tiniest clutch, we’ve rounded up the compact essentials we reach for again and again. And don’t worry, we’re not gatekeeping.

So, whether you're streamlining for a hand-luggage-only holiday, prepping for a post-gym refresh, or just love a little luxe in your handbag, read on for the H! Fashion team's tried-and-tested mini favourites.

Natalie Salmon, Editor

© GESKE Facial Hydration Refresher £32.95 AT GESKE © Phil Taylor

"This little gadget has earned a permanent spot in my travel bag - and my summer skincare routine. Geske’s adorable Facial Hydration Refresher may be pocket-sized, but it packs a serious punch - it genuinely makes my skin look brighter and more awake in seconds. The app-guided device delivers an ultra-fine cooling mist, instantly soothing redness and dryness. (Its especially useful for banishing that tight, post-flight feeling.) Mid-commute or mid-heatwave, it’s become my go-to for glow on the go. Proof that good things really do come in small packages."

Clare Pennington, Associate Editor

© Phil Taylor © Boots Morphe Continuous Setting Mist Mini £12.00 AT BOOTS

"One product I can’t part with especially on my holidays is a decent setting spray. Even at home, my makeup is slipping and sliding around my oily complexion before I’ve even finished my coffee and my morning gossip with colleagues. In hot balmy temperatures, the problem is magnified, especially when my favourite holiday activity is vigorously dancing until an irresponsibly late hour. Enter Morphe’s setting mist which comes in a convenient travel friendly size, and promises to properly set your makeup and add a touch of radiance. Lovely."

Aaliyah Harry, Beauty Writer

© Cult Beauty Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil Mini, 20ml £19.00 AT CULT BEAUTY © Nic Ford

"When travelling, often the humidity dries out my hair. Enter: Gisou’s Mini Honey‑Infused Hair Oil. It's is a luxe travel‑size treat that packs the full power of its larger sibling into a pocket‑friendly format. Enriched with Mirsalehi honey, coconut and sweet almond oils, it nourishes, smooths and seals in shine without feeling greasy The lightweight 'dry‑oil' texture absorbs quickly, taming frizz and softening the ends of my locks with just a few drops. I adore its subtle honey‑floral scent and chic glass dropper bottle. It's deal for travel but also for trying before committing to the full size. If you want glossy, hydrated hair wherever you go, it's worth the splurge."

Orion Scott, Fashion and Accessories Writer

© Orion Scott © Glow Recipe Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Balm Sunscreen Stick SPF 30 £27.00 AT BOOTS

"One product always in my bag over summer is this compact SPF 30 stick from Glow Recipe. Not only is she cute as a button in baby pink packaging, the formula is clear and has a slight shimmer meaning you can apply on the go without worrying about white sunblock streaks. Let's not forget it is also enriched with skin-loving ingredients, including niacinamide and hyaluronic acid - what a win!"

Lauren Ramsay, Fashion and Lifestyle Writer

© Boots Bondi Sands Self Tanning Drops Dark, 30ml £10.66 AT BOOTS © Phil Taylor

"I’d consider myself a self-tan aficionado. I’ve tested more brands than I can count in the quest for the perfect bronzed glow. When it comes to my face, the Bondi Sands Dark Tan Drops are my ultimate favourite. They give a natural, streak-free, long-lasting tan without that telltale biscuit scent that so many fake tans have. Just mix a few drops with your usual moisturiser, day or night, for a radiant, sun-kissed look without any UV damage. Plus, the 30ml bottle is ideal for packing in your carry-on or makeup bag. The best part? It's less than £11, making it a must-have product for the summer."

Elizabeth Aminoff, Social Media and Community Manager

© Elizabeth Aminoff © Sephora ONE/SIZE Mini On 'Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray £15.00 AT BOOTS

"As someone who never saw the hype with setting spray, this one was a game changer. Not only does it smell amazing and feel like a second skin, but it genuinely keeps your makeup on and looking immaculate for hours. Now an everyday essential, it’s also the first thing I put in my bag when I have any sort of event - and it’s a bonus that it comes in this perfect mini size, making it the perfect on-the-go must-have."

Molly Saunders, Design Lead

© Cult Beauty Color Wow Travel Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, 50ml £12.50 AT CULT BEAUTY © Molly Suanders

"With a few summer getaways on the horizon, there’s no way I’m going anywhere fast without some serious hair support. As someone with naturally textured, wavy hair, I’ve been relying on Colour Wow’s Dream Coat - especially when the local water just isn’t cutting it. This powerhouse product is packed with anti-humidity technology, delivers ultra-smooth results, and even offers UV protection. Honestly, is there anything she can't do?"