Editor's Letter: The Summer 2025 Digital Issue

If spring was about blossoming into an occasion season, then summer is about owning the moment. From sun-drenched garden parties to centre-court selfies, this is the time to dress up, go out, and lean into the magic of the warmer months.

Which brings us to our cover star - the internet’s reigning It girl and arguably the most recognisable face on centre court: Morgan Riddle.

"Morgan isn’t just a courtside muse, she’s redefining what fashion in sport can look like"

Just in time for Wimbledon, we shot Morgan in full summer bloom - quite literally - surrounded by flowers in a shoot that’s one part romance, one part power play. There’s something about her energy that feels so right for this moment: she’s sharp, stylish, and completely unafraid to take up space. Morgan isn’t just a courtside muse, she’s redefining what fashion in sport can look like, and we’re thrilled to have her as the face of our summer edition.

Inside the issue, you’ll find your ultimate style survival kit for the season ahead. Whether you're hopping on a plane (and need to know what actually works in a carry-on, thank us later) or planning a slow weekend in the city (start with our 24-hour guide to Marylebone), we’ve got you covered.

Our Fashion Insider Grace McGovern shares her take on cool-girl summer dressing, while The Radar maps out where to be - and what to wear - this July. We’ve also tracked down the chicest summer street style finds (elevated linen, anyone?) and spoken to a real-life bride whose Bianca Jagger-inspired look is as iconic as it was unexpected.

On the beauty front, we take a look at the latest need-to-know summer nail trends, and we’re digging into the minis worth making room for in your holiday bag. Prepare for high-performance, tiny packaging and major glow.

This issue is all about celebrating women who are rewriting the rulebook, in how they show up for the season. So whether you’re dressing for a match, a milestone, or a mimosa on the lawn, we hope you find a little inspiration (and a lot of outfit ideas) in this issue.

See you courtside,

- Natalie