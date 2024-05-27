Princess Alexandra of Hanover 's best fashion moments of all time

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



It's no wonder that Princess Alexandra of Hanover is already a royal style icon.

The young royal gets to borrow from one of the most impressive wardrobes of all time—her Chanel-loving mother, Princess Caroline of Monaco. Caroline's impeccable style has undoubtedly influenced Alexandra, giving her access to a treasure trove of couture that few can rival.

Like all members of the Monégasque royal family, Princess Alexandra is inundated with invitations to some of the world’s most exclusive events. She often joins her radiant relatives at the Monaco Rose Ball, the annual fundraising gala founded by her maternal grandmother Grace Kelly.

Born in Austria, Alexandra established herself as an accomplished junior figure skater, even representing Monaco at the European Youth Olympics. She attended school in Monaco, at the prestigious L'Institution François d'Assise–Nicolas Barré. Now, Alexandra is best known for her growing reputation as a formidable fashionista and regular on the front rows of Chanel and Dior. From her parents to her half-sister (global trend-setter Charlotte Casiraghi), there's no doubt that Alexandra comes from a family with a lot of fashion clout.

Scroll on to see some of the Princess's most notable looks so far...

© Pascal Le Segretain Regal Balcony Appearance - 2002 Princess Alexandra of Hanover wore a pink dress with delicate smocking and puffed sleeves, perfect for a young royal. Alongside her family on the balcony of the Prince's Palace in Monaco during the 2002 National Day celebration, she looked every bit the princess in her traditional attire.



© Pool Monaco National Day - 2010 Princess Alexandra of Hanover attended the Award Ceremony for badges of rank and medals for employees at the Prince's Palace as part of Monaco's National Day celebrations on November 19, 2010. The young royal was seen in a chic black outfit paired with an adorable Hello Kitty bag.



© SC Pool - Corbis Glittering Gala Night For the 2018 Rose Ball in Monaco, Princess Alexandra dazzled in a sparkling off-shoulder drop-waist gown with a voluminous skirt. The Chanel couture dress, featured intricate beading and a luxurious silhouette, making her a stand out at the glamorous event.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Double Denim at Dior - 2019 At Dior's SS20 women's wear show on September 24, Princess Alexandra sported a chic denim ensemble. She wore a patchwork denim jacket and matching jeans, paired with a white graphic tee and Dior bag. This trendy, casual look showcased her modern fashion sense.

© Rindoff/Charriau Terrific Tweed - 2020 Princess Caroline of Hanover and Princess Alexandra of Hanover attended the Chanel Haute Couture SS20 show on January 21, 2020. Princess Alexandra opted for a sophisticated tweed coat with two-tone boots, embodying the French maison's classic style.



© Arnold Jerocki Plaid Perfection - 2020 Spotted in Paris on September 29, Princess Alexandra wore a stylish plaid mini skirt with a coordinating sweater and knee-high tan boots. The preppy outfit was perfect for attending the Dior women's wear SS21 show, complete with an umbrella for the rainy weather.

© Bertrand Rindoff Petroff Pretty in Pink - 2021 At yet another Dior fashion show on July 5 2021, Princess Alexandra looked demure in a pink blazer paired with a matching houndstooth skirt. She accessorised with a petite pink handbag and white Mary Janes, presenting a polished and youthful look that resonated with the brand's signature aesthetic.