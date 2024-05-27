Beatrice Borromeo cosplays Grace Kelly at Monaco Grand Prix

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Monégasque royal Beatrice Borromeo once again channeled the timeless elegance of her in-law Grace Kelly at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Italian journalist and wife of Pierre Casiraghi managed to effortlessly blend classic sophistication with modern flair in two stunning dresses. For the final event on 26 May, Beatrice embodied Grace Kelly’s iconic style with a striking black-and-white houndstooth dress.

The houndstooth pattern, a favourite of mid-century fashion, added a touch of vintage charm, while the modern fit kept the look contemporary. Complemented by simple black ballet flats and a sleek crossbody bag, Beatrice’s outfit was a masterclass in the kind of sophisticated simplicity that Princess Grace became renown for.

© Marc Piasecki Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo attended the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at the Circuit de Monaco

For the qualifying event, Beatrice wore a chic denim dress that perfectly balanced casual comfort with high fashion. The dress featured a structured bodice with delicate button detailing, and showcased Beatrice’s ability to effortlessly transition from casual chic to classic glamour. Paired with stylish black sandals and a matching handbag, Beatrice’s look was both approachable and refined, reminiscent of Grace Kelly’s effortless daytime elegance.

Grace Kelly, a true fashion icon of the 1950s and Princess of Monaco, was known for her impeccable sense of style that epitomised grace and sophistication. Her wardrobe was characterised by clean lines, classic silhouettes, and luxurious fabrics, often favouring designers like Dior and Givenchy. Grace’s style was both timeless and influential, with a penchant for elegant dresses, tailored suits, and understated yet glamorous accessories.

© Bryn Lennon - Formula 1 Beatric walked in the Pitlane during 'qualifying' with her sister-in-law Tatiana Santo Domingo

What sets Beatrice apart is her ability to infuse her outfits with a sense of personal style while paying homage to classic royal dress codes. Both women share a love for timeless elegance and an eye for detail, yet Beatrice brings a fresh, modern twist to her ensembles. Her choice of denim for a high-profile event like the Monaco Grand Prix qualifying shows her confidence in blending casual elements with high fashion.

© Getty Prince Rainier and Grace Kelly pictured at the Kelly family home in 1956 after their engagement

Beatrice's appearances at the Monaco Grand Prix are the perfect tribute to Grace Kelly’s legendary style, demonstrating how classic fashion can be reinterpreted for the modern era.