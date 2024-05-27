Beatrice Borromeo's best fashion moments of all time

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Nine years ago, Europe witnessed one of its most glamorous society weddings. Pierre Casiraghi of Monaco tied the knot with the stunning Beatrice Borromeo, daughter of an Italian Count and a member of one of Italy's oldest aristocratic families.

Beatrice and Pierre made headlines with their fairytale wedding. The daughter of Don Carlo Ferdinando of the prestigious Borromeo family, Beatrice had a successful career as a political journalist before marrying into royalty. Pierre, the son of Caroline, Princess of Hanover, and grandson of Grace Kelly, brought his own blue blood pedigree to the union.

With her classic beauty and timeless style, Beatrice has often been compared to her late grandmother-in-law. The resemblance between them is striking, with both women sharing a natural grace and sophisticated style that has captivated the public. The shared lineage through Pierre which connects them, has created a continuation of royal elegance.

Beatrice, now a stylish mother of two, continues to reign as one of the most fashionable European royals. Her love for Valentino, Armani Privé, and Chanel have been lauded by countless style insiders.

Join us as we round up her 10 most significant fashion moments so far...

© Foc Kan Lady in Red - 2006 During the Babel premiere at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival Beatrice Borromeo wore a stunning red gown with elegant tiered ruffles. The bodice featured a fitted, ruched design. She completed the look with elegant drop earrings and subtle makeup, letting the vibrant colour and elegant design of the gown make a striking statement on the Croisette.

© Pascal Le Segretain Modern Glam - 2014 Beatrice Borromeo stunned in a sleeveless, plunging halter top covered in black sequins to attend the Monaco Yacht Club opening on June 20, 2014. She paired the top with sleek white trousers and completes the look with black stiletto heels. Her minimalist jewellery and clutch bag added a touch of sophistication to this chic, modern evening look.

© Getty Bridal Bliss - 2015 For her wedding in Italy, Beatrice was radiant in a flowing white gown with a fitted bodice and a full skirt from Giorgio Armani. The dress featured a deep V-neckline and delicate draping, creating a romantic and ethereal look. Her hair was elegantly styled in a dramatic updo, completing the bridal elegance with understated jewellery.

© SC Pool - Corbis Classic Elegance - 2017 Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice attend the Monaco National day celebrations in the Palace courtyard on November 19, 2017. The aristocrat wore a sophisticated ensemble featuring a beige top paired with a black high-waisted skirt. She accessorises with a matching beret hat adorned with a veil, gold earrings, and a black handbag, exuding elegance and classic style.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Striped Retro Glamour - 2019 Beatrice donned a green and black striped opera coat laden with vintage flair during the Monaco National Day Celebrations on November 19, 2019. The statement outerwear featured dramatic, oversized sleeves and a high collar. She accessorised with a black beret, leather gloves, and heels, a look reminiscent of classic Hollywood glamour.

© Edward Berthelot Creamy Perfection - 2022 Beatrice was spotted in a stylish cream double-breasted blazer, on January 24, 2022 during Paris Haute Couture Week, paired with a matching pleated mini skirt. Her outfit was complemented by nude pumps and a small, structured Lady D-Lite handbag from Dior. The clean lines and monochromatic palette create a polished and refined appearance, perfect for attending the SS24 shows that season.

© Getty Regal Splendor - 2023 On this regal occasion in March 2023, Beatrice dressed in an opulent off-the-shoulder gown featuring gold and black lace details. The voluminous skirt and intricate bodice exuded grandeur beffiting the legendary Monaco Rose Ball. She accessorised with a statement crown-like headpiece, making a memorable entrance.

© Getty Lace Delight - 2023 Beatrice Borromeo attended the Jeanne du Barry screening at Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2023 in a floor-length lace gown featuring intricate patterns. The Dior dress boasted a plunging neckline and long sleeves, combining elegance with a hint of allure.





© Getty Modern Crochet - 2023 Beatrice Borromeo Casiraghi attended the Christian Dior Haute Couture FW23 show on July 03, 2023. She wore a black, dress that combined sophistication and modernity. She pairs it with black pointed-toe heels and kept her accessories simple, letting the intricate design of the midi dress shine.