Beatrice Borromeo exudes Grace Kelly elegance in head-to-toe red velvet Dior

Beatrice Borromeo wowed royal fashion fans on Sunday by injecting Monaco National Day with a sense of everlasting glamour.

On 20 November, the Monegasque royal celebrated one of the most important holidays in the country's calendar in a joint public appearance with her family.

The Italian journalist and wife of Pierre Casiraghi – grandson of Grace Kelly – looked categorically elegant in a bespoke skirt suit by Dior.

© Getty Beatrice Borromeo alongside her husband Pierre Casiraghi on Monaco National Day 2023

The 38-year-old opted for a wine-coloured velvet co-ord, exuding cosy warmth and autumnal depth.

Beatrice wore a simply-cut jacket featuring a mandarin collar and central black buttons, fitted with darts at the waist for some subtle shaping.

© Getty Pierre Casiraghi, Beatrice Boromeo and Stefano Casiraghi on Monaco National Day

The mother-of-two looked in excellent spirits on the balcony as she soothed her son and helped him wave the flag of Monaco.

She paired her jacket alongside a matching A-line midi skirt, and a padded pillbox hat cut from the same plush velvet.

© Getty Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo with sons Stefano and Francesco Casiraghi

The look had a vintage, timeless air about it, but the Monegasque royal kept things fresh by teaming her ensemble alongside a Dior croc-effect shoulder bag.

Featuring the French designer brand's classic lettering charms, her accessory had a certain Y2K appeal – perfect for the contemporary fashion fan's luxury bag wish list.

© Getty Beatrice looked chic at Dior's Couture show

The Monegasque royal's chic appearance at Monaco National Day comes just a few months after she put on a stylish display at Dior's Couture show in Paris.

Beatrice wore a black midaxi dress for the prestigious fashion occasion featuring a super flattering square neckline and a refined swing skirt.

The piece was semi-sheer and was constructed from intricate line work, and the line of the skirt had an unmistakably 1950s feel.