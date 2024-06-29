The Fashion Insider Diary: Nadine Merabi

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



It's not every day that a sportswoman trades in her hockey stick for a sewing machine, but for Nadine Merabi, this career switch-up came naturally.

Nadine launched her namesake brand, Nadine Merabi, back in 2016 and has since skyrocketed to fashion fame. Her fluffy fringed mini dresses, crystal-embellished gowns and glittery jumpsuits are loved around the world by notable names, stylish it-girls and A-List celebs, including Nicky Hilton and Tina Knowles.

Creating some of the most glamorous evening wear, ready-to-wear and bridal ensembles in the fashion sphere Nadine Merabi is the epitome of cool girl glamour and her wardrobe proves exactly that.

We caught up with the British/Lebanese fashion designer to see what a week in her life looks like style-wise.

Date night on holiday with my husband in Menorca We were booked into a gorgeous little tapas restaurant, sat at the bar and grazed through the evening. © Nadine Merabi

© Nadine Merabi A day of meetings in London After my meetings, I was invited to a female founders event at 10 Downing Street. This white mini was the perfect business chic.

Drinks With the Girls Me and my best friend Helen had a girl's night out in Manchester. We love to both wear MERABI on a night out. We had dinner in San Carlo then headed to a live music venue afterwards. © Nadine Merabi

© Nadine Merabi A Chic Sunday Stroll Look 4- I was in New York and had a day off so I headed over to Nordstrom to check out our new concession. I wanted to be comfy and chic and so New York.

An Evening Soirée We had a soiree recently to celebrate the opening of our new NYC store. I wanted to be bold, bright and confident so I chose the MAISY Red and paired it with some red D&G heels. © Nadine Merabi

The Fashion Insider Low-Down:

Can you describe your personal style in a few words? How does it reflect your role in the fashion industry?

I would like to call my personal style, effortlessly chic. I believe in making an effort for the every day as it boosts my confidence and empowers me. In the fashion industry, my personal style reflects my belief that fashion is a power tool for self-expression and empowerment.

What's your go-to outfit for a busy day of fashion events and meetings? How do you balance comfort and style?

For a busy day, my go-to outfit has to strike a balance between comfort and style. I love to style a tailored suit which is professional but adds a touch of femininity. Comfortable footwear are also key to a busy day of events and meetings!

What are your go-to brands?

My go-to brands reflect my appreciation for both Luxury and accessibility; Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana, Zara and of course MERABI! I also love to support independent brands as I know how hard it is to make it in this Industry.

Do you have any fashion icons or inspirations that influence your style choices? How do they inspire you?

Hailey Bieber and Blake Lively are both influential figures whose effortless, yet sophisticated style resonates with me. Hailey Bieber’s chic aesthetic embodies a sense of understated glamour. She has an ability to show confidence without appearing overly styled. Blake Lively epitomises timeless elegance. Her red carpet looks are always striking, showcasing her willingness to take fashion risks.

Weekdays can be hectic. What's your weekday workwear wardrobe like, and how does it differ from your weekend attire?

On weekdays, my style balances between professional and comfortable whereas on the weekends I embrace a slightly more relaxed approach – a favourite is denim hot pants and ankle boots.

Accessories can make or break an outfit. What are your must-have accessories and how do you use them to elevate your look?

Accessories play a crucial role in elevating my outfits and adding a personal touch. Hats are a fantastic investment piece that can really transform a look. One of my personal favourites is my Valentino rattan Fedora. It not only adds a stylish flair but also serves as a practical solution for the days I don’t have time to style my hair.

In the fashion world, trends are constantly evolving. How do you stay up-to-date with the latest fashion trends, and do you incorporate them into your wardrobe?

I embrace a mix-and-match approach that combines high-street and high-end investment pieces. I love pairing affordable on-trend finds from brands like Zara with timeless statement accessories from luxury brands like Gucci. This way, I can stay on trend and incorporate my own personal style.

Many people admire the way fashion insiders put together outfits effortlessly. Can you share some of your styling tips for mixing and matching pieces?

Jeans and a dressy top are a go-to fail-safe for me to create a chic and effortless look, perfect for both daytime and evenings. Experimenting with proportions by pairing fitted jeans with an oversized blazer adds dimension and interest to your outfit. Footwear can also completely transform an outfit- for a day-time vibe I would style an outfit with a pair of trainers or flat boots and would change to a pair of heels for the evening to elevate a look.

Fashion insiders often attend high-profile events and parties. What's your strategy for creating memorable looks for evening parties?

I would always start with a statement piece from MERABI, of course! Known for our tailored silhouettes and figure-flattering cuts I always feel comfortable and confident wearing MERABI. I would opt for accessories that complement the look without overpowering it. For me, the most important element of creating a memorable look is confidence. When I feel confident and comfortable in what I'm wearing, it shows. By embracing my personal style and owning the statement piece I've chosen, I ensure that I am the best dressed in the room and leave a lasting impression wherever I go.

The fashion industry can be demanding. How do you balance comfort and style when you have long days of meetings and appointments?

Investing in good quality footwear is crucial for navigating long days. Versatility is also key; I opt for pieces that can transform from day to night with simple changes such as accessories and footwear. Layering also allows me to adjust accordingly – pieces that can be easily added or removed.