Chic Eid 2024 outfit ideas according to the fashion set

This week marks Eid al-Fitr, the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The occasion sees those who celebrate across the globe, coming together with family or friends, giving gifts and spending time with loved ones.

Fashion plays an important role to many who celebrate Eid, for both personal and religious reasons. We spoke to some of fashion's chicest influencers about their Eid 2024 plans, outfits and why dressing up for the occasion is important to them.

"It feels like the ultimate Met Gala, but for Muslims!" Aroof Aftab

Fadhi Mohammed

© Fadhi Mohammed Why is dressing up for Eid important to you? Dressing up for Eid is super important as it is customary to wear our best clothes and celebrate with loved ones. Being able to surround myself with family and those dear to me is super special, and I’m so grateful for it. I'm also looking forward to dinner on Eid day at one of my favourite Italian restaurants, Carlotta.

What will you be wearing for Eid 2024?

For Eid this year I’ve picked out a houndstooth dress from Zoya London paired with Jimmy Choo Amel slingback pumps and the diamond mini shoulder.

What are your go-to Eid fashion pieces?

My go-to pieces are kaftans and long dresses - especially at this time of the year when we have a good amount of sunshine. I’m going for a Houndstooth dress this Eid as it’s super chic and a pattern that never goes out of season. I'm dressing it up for a more glam look with gold bangles and rings. A clutch is super important too, and I'll be matching it with a good pair of comfortable heels as I’ll be out and about all day. I love the Jimmy Choo Amel slingbacks - super comfy and timeless.

Arooj Aftab

Why is dressing up for Eid important to you? First and foremost, it's a Sunnah (Islamically, we are told that it's good to make an effort. ('A way, a manner of life'). Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan and centres around the importance of gratitude, generosity, and community.It's a wholesome time to celebrate one of the most important Islamic traditions. Outside of Islam, culturally, I love representing my community and logging onto Instagram and seeing other Muslims from all walks of life and different cultures share their fits. It feels like the ultimate Met Gala, but for Muslims! © Getty

What will you be wearing for Eid 2024?

I'm wearing a white fit with small embroidered detail; it's a super cute traditional Pakistani outfit. My aunt is a designer and has her own brand, Pechaan by Noshi - Usually for Eid or any cultural festivities; she's my go-to person!

What are your go-to Eid fashion pieces?

I always feel ready with my rings! Also, to make my Eid fit an Eid fit, traditional Pakistani earrings are a MUST. Additionally, some Churiya (bangles) go a long way too.

Sebina Hussain

© Sebina Hussain Why is dressing up for Eid important to you? Eid is a time of joy and celebration, and dressing up for special occasions is something people do in all cultures. Although Eid is a religious festival, Muslims can be found in all corners of the world, so what people choose to wear varies from place to place. I love going to Eid prayer and seeing everyone from the community dressed up in their traditional attire - it evokes a wonderful sense of unity and togetherness.

What will you be wearing for Eid 2024?

On Eid, I always wear traditional Pakistani attire as an ode to my heritage, but I have a few Eid lunch and dinner events too and I have a beautiful dress from Needle & Thread's Ramadan 2024 collection to wear.

What are your go-to Eid fashion pieces?

We love to exchange gifts on Eid Day, so of course I gift something to myself every year too. Although I will be wearing traditional attire, I love to buy a new pair of shoes or bags that will match my Ed outfit and that I can wear all year round too. Last year I treated myself to a beautiful pair of glittery Jimmy Choos which I have worn with so many outfits. This year it's the beautiful Bon Bon bag from Tory Burch's Ramadan collection, it's silver but with gold hard wear so I am sure it will get used a lot too!