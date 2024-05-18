The Fashion Insider Diary: Rafa Kalimann

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



With over 21 million followers on Instagram and a die-hard fan base who coin her as one of the social media spheres' biggest fashion muses, Rafa Kalimann is a seriously stylish force to be reckoned with.

When she’s not dressing to the nines in gilded gowns to attend opulent parties, Rafa can usually be found in her favourite outfit ensemble which usually consists of a humble “jeans, a t-shirt and flip-flops” combo.

We were lucky enough to chat with the fun-loving Brazilian model and influencer to discover what she wears for date night, drinks with the girls, an evening soirée and everything in between.

What This Fashion Insider Wears In A Week:

A Date Night I always get excited for a date night, they are a welcome escape from the routine - truly a time to relax and enjoy life. This was a special night where I attended Masked Singer wearing David Koma who I deeply admire. Wearing one of his creations undoubtedly added an extra layer of excitement to the night. © Rafa Kalimann

© Rafa Kalimann A Day Of Meetings I absolutely thrive on the energy of in-person meetings! There's just something electrifying about being in the same space, sharing ideas with each other, and relating to stories. And when it comes to my meeting attire, I'm all about that effortless yet timeless vibe. Here I’m in a sleek black suit, because let's face it, you can never go wrong with a classic but I’ve added a few of my favourite jewellery pieces to elevate everything.

Drinks With The Girls There's nothing quite like enjoying some quality time, especially after a busy stretch of filming. Every time I have time off from filming I try to catch up with my friends and get some drinks with the girls at my new place in Barra da Tijuca in Rio de Janeiro. We can see the sea from our balcony and it's so special. On this day I selected a Jacquemus (one of my favourite designers ) pink dress. Plus, knowing that he recently shot a campaign in Rio adds an extra layer of excitement and connection to the city's vibrant energy. © Rafa Kalimann

© Rafa Kalimann A Day In The City In one of my favourite cities, catching the subway before a day of vintage shopping.

An Evening Soirée I recently marked my 31st birthday with a truly extraordinary bash. Picture this: 150 of my closest friends gathered atop Santa Teresa in Rio, with the majestic Christ the Redeemer statue. The atmosphere was nothing short of magical! And to add to the glamour of the occasion, I chose to wear a stunning ensemble from Magda. © Rafa Kalimann

The Fashion Insider Low-Down:

Can you describe your personal style in a few words?

Sophisticated, Sexy and timeless. I’m also obsessed with the country style at the moment.

What's your go-to outfit for a busy day of fashion events and meetings? How do you balance comfort and style?

Jean and a T-shirt usually. I can play around if I have to be more serious and add a blazer.

What are your go-to brands?

For me, I love so many different brands, Magda Butrym is always a favourite of mine and I recently wore my birthday dress from the designer. Rabanne, Miu Miu, and YSL, are all brands I usually reach for. I wore a Dolce & Gabbana to the Familiae Tudo premiere. I also love British designers such as David Koma. Dresses for me are a favourite, I love how they fit and feel.

Do you have any fashion icons or inspirations that influence your style choices? How do they inspire you?

Audrey Hepburn has always been a fashion icon that comes to mind, to me, she is the epitome of sophistication with a simple yet chic approach to fashion, I think I find myself using her as inspiration without even realising it sometimes. Not only in fashion but she was an incredible woman in regards to her work ethic and humanitarian efforts which is something I love to get involved with.

Weekdays can be hectic. What's your weekday workwear wardrobe like, and how does it differ from your weekend attire?

Weekdays are my chameleon days, I’m way more versatile so I can turn a simple look into more serious or more fun. But when the weekend hits, it's a whole different story—it's all about embracing that beach life! Flip-flops become my best friends.

Accessories can make or break an outfit. What are your must-have accessories, and how do you use them to elevate your look?

Accessories can be a game changer in any look. They're my secret weapon for taking any outfit from zero to hero! Give me a stunning Jacquemus bag and some Cottage earrings, and suddenly, I'm unstoppable. It's amazing how the right accessories can instantly elevate your style,

In the fashion world, trends are constantly evolving. How do you stay up-to-date with the latest fashion trends, and do you incorporate them into your wardrobe?

Travel for me is key - I love to travel to Paris and London and get inspired by street style trends.

Many people admire the way fashion insiders put together outfits effortlessly. Can you share some of your styling tips for mixing and matching pieces?

Nothing more fun than mix-and-match pieces!! There's just something so exhilarating about pairing unexpected combinations and creating your own unique style statement. I love the high-end trend.

Fashion insiders often attend high-profile events and parties. What's your strategy for creating memorable looks for evening parties?

Good music, friends, a few drinks and the Heat from Rio de Janeiro make an evening party perfect!

The fashion industry can be demanding. How do you balance comfort and style when you have long days of meetings and appointments?

Balance in life is everything and I believe it reflects on the way I dress as well. The way I dress totally reflects that. When I'm feeling happy, I'm all about embracing fun and colourful prints. It's like wearing a little piece of joy, spreading good vibes wherever I go. Because let's be real, life's too short for dull outfits!