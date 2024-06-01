The Fashion Insider Diary: Lara Ustunberk and Bercis Ustunberk-Gulec, Co-Founders of Labeca

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



When it comes to stylish sisters, Lara Ustunberk and Bercis Ustunberk-Gulec, Co-Founders of London-based fashion boutique Labeca are the crème de la crème.

Standing by their brand's ethos that “style should never compromise comfort and comfort should never compromise style” the sibling duo have curated a cult following of die-hard fashion fans who are passionate about getting dressed.

Though Lara and Bercis share the same genetic DNA, their go-to outfits, colour palettes and weekend styles couldn't be more different. One thing they do have in common, however, is a shared love for all things Zara...

We caught up with the business moguls and fashion muses to discover what a week in their life is like, and how they style themselves for different occasions.

What These Fashion Insiders Wear In A Week:

Date Night

Bercis The key to the perfect date night look for me is a statement jacket paired with a well-fitted simple look underneath. © Adam Kang Lara For date night I chose our off-the-shoulder Luna set, recently designed in collaboration with Laura Wills, which is so effortlessly elegant. I think a full linen look is a classic.

Drinks With The Girls

Bercis I chose one of my favourite pieces, the Laila Dress. I love this piece because of its adjustable straps which allow you to wear it in so many different styles. For this occasion, I turned it into a low v-neck. I made the look more casual with sandals and accessorised with gold jewellery. Lara For drinks with the girls, I chose our Cassie Blazer and Shorts set, also part of our Labeca x Laura Wills capsule which launched in early May. A laid-back suit look like this is my go-to uniform. I find it to be so versatile and perfect for many different occasions!

A Day of Meetings

Bercis For a day full of meetings I can’t think of a more perfect choice than one of our cosy wool knits. It makes me look put together in the most comfortable way. I chose our Vivienne Colour Block Cardigan which is ones of my favourite pieces © Adam Kang Lara I chose our Navy One shoulder which I find to be perfect for a busy day! It has a comfortable, business-chic length but with an interesting twist.

A Chic Sunday Stroll

Bercis A Sunday stroll always requires a relaxed fit – our Sahara One Shoulder Top and Pants are chic, comfortable and can be dressed up or worn casually with a pair of flats. Lara I went for our Cappuccino Brown One Sleeve Top and Shorts set which is one of our most popular pieces from our collection because it’s just so easy to throw on and look effortlessly chic.

An Evening Soirée

Bercis I chose a flowing navy dress from one of my favourite brands, Reem Acra. Lara I chose a yellow silk maxi dress from Miu Miu, one of my favourite brands for when I want to wear something different. Sometimes it’s nice to wear a pop of colour and yellow is this summer’s colour!

The Fashion Insider Low-Down:

Can you describe your personal style in a few words? How does it reflect your role in the fashion industry?

B: I’d describe my personal style as being feminine with a masculine touch. I prefer my looks to be simple, and minimal. My go-to colours are neutrals paired with denim and sometimes I will throw in a pop of colour. I think my approach to style is a reflection of my role within the industry; I aim to curate looks that are timeless and resonate with individuals who appreciate understated yet impactful fashion.

L: My personal style is a reflection of where comfort meets sophistication, I love to blend relaxed looks with a touch of elegance. I gravitate towards pieces that emphasise quality and timelessness over fleeting trends. Labeca's philosophy is deeply rooted in these values, as we believe in creating garments that stand the test of time. Our collections will always reflect our motto “buy once, buy timeless”. I am inspired by the idea of building a brand that embodies comfort, elegance, and versatility, much like my own fashion choices. I love finding pieces that seamlessly transition from day to night, allowing me to feel confident and stylish in any setting. Our collections reflect this vision, offering a curated selection of classic pieces that exude sophistication in an effortless way.

What's your go-to outfit for a busy day of fashion events and meetings? How do you balance comfort and style?

B: Keeping things paired back and simple is always my motto for a busy day. When I choose my look, I think about being able to seamlessly transition from one engagement to another. I love relaxed-fit tops and high-waisted jeans, and I often choose to wear blazers and leather jackets as I like the masculine look they give - I find that they elevate every outfit.

L: My go-to outfit for a busy day often revolves around a structured blazer paired with a cool shirt, or a statement sweater and a classic pair of jeans. For shoes, I rotate between sneakers and leather boots, depending on the type of meeting I have that day. This everyday uniform allows me to transition from one engagement to the other while feeling put-together and most importantly comfortable! Comfort is very important to us both when balancing a busy schedule.

What are your go-to brands?

L: I have a few brands that I really like at the moment. For activewear, Varley is my top choice. Their pieces not only perform well during workouts but also transition effortlessly to casual settings. In terms of investment pieces that I cherish, The Row holds a special place in my wardrobe. Their incredible craftsmanship and timeless designs make for pieces that I can rely on for years to come. Khaite is one of my favourite brands right now. They have luxurious but understated pieces that elevate every look. But for day-to-day office style, my go-to are Massimo Dutti as I love their classic designs, and Zara for my basics.

B: I have a few go-to brands that I absolutely love. My favourite brand for activewear is by far Lululemon. The quality is amazing and everything is just so flattering. When it comes to casual and sophisticated looks, I always turn to Zara and I love Paige for all my trousers, shorts and jeans. I also really love Khaite for its accessories and Nour Hammour, which makes the most perfect outerwear.

Do you have any fashion icons or inspirations that influence your style choices? How do they inspire you?

B: I draw inspiration from a variety of fashion icons and influencers. Anouk Yve's ability to create chic and timeless looks inspires me, she actually recently wore a few pieces from our newly released SS24 collection. She has an effortless and sophisticated style that really resonates with my wardrobe and I love how she blends classics with modernity. Viky Rader is also someone whose fashion sense I look up to. She fearlessly plays with colours, patterns, and unconventional combinations, reminding me to embrace creativity and individuality in my own style choices. I also love Kelly Rutherford's elegant and polished style. She always exudes a timeless grace and sophistication.

L: I draw a lot of inspiration from Cher for her boldness and individuality as well as Coco Chanel for her timeless elegance which truly resonates with me. For a more contemporary example, I love Rosie Huntington Whiteley’s style. I admire how all of her garments fit her perfectly. Her attention to detail serves as a reminder of the importance of well-fitted pieces and impeccable tailoring, something that is at the core of our brand.

Weekdays can be hectic. What's your weekday workwear wardrobe like, and how does it differ from your weekend attire?

B: My weekday attire usually consists of a basic top with jeans and sneakers or loafers. I always layer my looks, either with colourful and cosy knitwear, a blazer or a jacket depending on the weather. My weekend attire is always more elevated compared to weekdays. Either with heels, a skirt and top or a mini dress- depending on the event. Both wardrobes, however, share a common thread of sophistication and I tend to gravitate towards modern and sleek silhouettes.

L: During the weekdays, my workwear wardrobe is all about chic, functional pieces that balance professionalism with style. I opt for tailored blazers, versatile trousers, and chic blouses—outfits that can easily transition between occasions. On weekends, my style shifts to a more relaxed, casual vibe. I love wearing comfortable yet stylish pieces like relaxed jeans, cosy sweaters, and statement sneakers, allowing for a bit more comfort while still looking polished.

Accessories can make or break an outfit. What are your must-have accessories, and how do you use them to elevate your look?

B: My must-have accessories are centred on jewellery - usually earrings and a necklace. I believe they have the power to elevate any outfit, whether it's a casual day at the office or a sophisticated evening event. I also gravitate towards small shoulder bags or clutches that match my outfit for a cohesive look. When I'm on the go for work, I opt for a larger bag that combines functionality with style.

L: My must-have accessories are sunglasses and I like ones that are timeless. Classic black frames can elevate any look and make it more sophisticated.

In the fashion world, trends are constantly evolving. How do you stay up-to-date with the latest fashion trends, and do you incorporate them into your wardrobe?

B&L: We constantly immerse ourselves in fashion magazines, runway shows, and social media platforms to stay informed. Whilst we appreciate trends, we prioritise selecting pieces that align with Labeca's timeless and elegant aesthetic. We carefully curate capsules that resonate with our brand's vision, and where we incorporate pieces with a slight trend-led leaning, we do so in a way that ensures versatility and longevity.

Many people admire the way fashion insiders put together outfits effortlessly. Can you share some of your styling tips for mixing and matching pieces?

B: Mixing and matching pieces is one of my favourite aspects of fashion. A key tip I always follow is to start with a statement piece, whether it's a bold blazer or a vibrant skirt. From there, I build the outfit around it, ensuring a balance of textures and proportions. I love to contrast tailored pieces with flowing silhouettes or mix casual with formal for an unexpected twist. Accessories play a crucial role in tying the look together, whether it's a belt to define the waist or layered jewellery for added dimension. The key is to have fun and experiment with different combinations until you find a look that feels uniquely you.

L: My advice would be to mix textures and fabrics to add depth, balance colours for harmony, and layer strategically for dimension. Accessorise thoughtfully and wear your outfits with confidence—it's the ultimate style statement!

Fashion insiders often attend high-profile events and parties. What's your strategy for creating memorable looks for evening parties?

B: For evening parties, my strategy is to embrace sophistication with a hint of drama. Statement accessories, such as bold earrings or a sparkling clutch can add a touch of glamour. But mostly I also pay close attention to the silhouette, which is why I end up opting for one of Labeca’s gowns because they are tailored to perfection, dramatic and eye-catching in an effortless way.

L: For me, the key lies in challenging myself to step beyond my comfort zone when I attend such events. You will usually find me in casual business wear, but once in a while I will venture into something a little more adventurous.

The fashion industry can be demanding. How do you balance comfort and style when you have long days of meetings and appointments?

B: Balancing comfort and style during long days in the fashion industry is key to feeling confident and productive. I prioritise pieces that offer both comfort and sophistication, such as tailored trousers paired with a soft blouse or a chic dress with a comfortable silhouette. Layering is also a great technique, allowing me to adjust to different temperatures throughout the day. When it comes to footwear, I opt for stylish yet comfortable options, such as boots or sleek loafers.

L: In the demanding world of business, finding the perfect balance between comfort and style is essential. That's why I often turn to linen—a fabric that effortlessly combines chicness with comfort. It’s natural breathability and lightweight texture make it ideal for hectic days, ensuring I stay cool and comfortable without compromising on style. My sister and I have a deep love for this fabric which is why we have extensively included it in our line.