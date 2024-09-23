Bella Hadid is a lakeside dream in gingham bikini

No matter the season, swimwear remains Bella Hadid’s forte.

The model is a walking source of oceanside staples, regularly debuting covetable, cool-girl sets for us mere online spectators to mentally add to our wishlists.

On Sunday, the 27-year-old shared a glimpse into a rural getaway, while promoting her fragrance brand Orebella. Sporting the ‘Coastal Halter Gingham Bikini’ by cult brand Frankies Bikinis, the model lounged by the lake shore, surrounded by a panoramic woodland vista flanked by pebbles and crystal-clear waters.

© Instagram/@bellahadid The model wore a gingham set by Frankies Bikinis

Bella’s swimwear set featured the brand’s beloved ‘Orchard Picnic’ print, a fern green gingham design peppered with 70s-inspired petite daisies. The set adopted a classic halterneck silhouette, topped off with an adjustable tie front detail that makes for prime tanning.

Bella wore her raven hair down loose in natural mermaid waves and spotlighted her label’s ‘Salted Muse’ scent, housed in a jewel-green bottle with gold detailing.

© Instagram/@bellahadid The 27-year-old promoted Orebella's new scent © Instagram/@bellahadid She enjoyed time away from her NYC home

A selection of vintage-style jewels in rich gold adorned her body, including stacked bracelets spanning gemstone-dotted bangles to beaded charms and intricate designs. A ruby-encrusted pendant, surrounded by diamonds and antique gold, coolly graced her neck.

One image showed a mystery man placing a flower in Bella’s hair - no doubt the romantic work of the Coperni muse's boyfriend Adan Banuelos. A well-known cowboy, often referred to as 'El Cowboy,' Adan is a prominent Mexican-American figure in the world of rodeo and ranching.

© Instagram/@bellahadid Bella shared a glimpse of her vintage jewellery collection

Bella isn’t the only It-girl to own a slew of Frankies Bikinis sets. The popular swimwear brand, known for trendy, bohemian-inspired designs, was founded by Francesca Aiello in Malibu, California.

Offering a range of bikinis, one-pieces, loungewear, and accessories in playful patterns, bold colours, and feminine cuts, while consistently embracing body positivity and inclusivity, Frankies Bikinis has garnered a loyal following, including celebrities and influencers. Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner included.