Bella Hadid oozes bedhead-chic in lace hotpants set

Bella Hadid has been going full steam ahead with her new brand Orebella.

The model is lapping up the early stage of the label’s launch, celebrating the fragrance collection via swathes of dazzling looks spanning Dior gowns to rare Valentino floral blouses.

The 27-year-old promoted the brand’s latest endeavour, journals, via social media on Tuesday afternoon. A saleswoman at heart, Bella piqued the interest of her loyal fashion followers across the board, slipping into an ivory lace co-ord for the occasion.

© Instagram/@bellahadid Bella sported a Victoriana lace co-ord to promote her brand Oreballa

Bella’s loungewear set featured a whimsical baby tee paired with some high rise hotpants cut from the same Victoriana lace texture.

She layered the set over some burgundy underwear while curling up in bed with her brand’s notebook, which customers will receive with any large perfume purchase.

Gigi’s younger sister wore her lengthy chocolate mermaid waves down loose and opted for a fresh-faced look that oozed 'I woke up like this’ allure.

© Instagram/@bellahadid The Orebella founder launched her fragrance brand earlier this year

She was pictured in a serene bedroom setting flanking by crisp, rhubarb-trimmed bed sheets.

The model accessorised with a curated selection of chunky gold jewels that accentuated her sun-kissed glow, no doubt perfected while on holiday with friends earlier this summer.

During Bella’s time away from set, she kicked back with friends while promoting her fragrance Nightcap. The model did so in a slew of exquisite archival garments, including a cream-toned vintage Dior halterneck gown, complete with a plunging neckline, floral adornments and a sultry draped open back from when John Galliano helmed the Maison.

© Instagram/@bellahadid Bella's stunning top was a Valentino SS04 number

Another of the star's looks centred a rare Valentino blouse hailing from the brand's spring/summer 2004 collection.

Bella exuded Y2K femininity in the silk butterfly corset top, created by eponymous founder Valentino Garavani who was still creative director at the time. The whimsical beige piece, sourced by the model’s trusty stylist Molly Dickson, features a sleek square neckline, lace-trimmed pleats and a Renaissance-style bustier body complete with eyelet detailing and a classic lace-up design.