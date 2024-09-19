Jorts are Milan Fashion Week’s most unexpected trend

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Jorts are a polarising fashion relic, existing alongside mullets, skinny jeans and Adidas Sambas. Born from denim’s rebellious 20th-century ascent, the boyish cut-outs have swung between ironic high fashion and BBQ dad attire. Yet, it appears that they are bang on trend for SS25.

That is, according to Milan Fashion Week. Jorts have cropped up on the Italian runways for SS25, much to the delight of denim lovers.

Etro paired neatly-cut, dark wash renditions with tropical silk shirts and snake print leather jackets, topped with thong heels and knee-high Western boots. Fiorucci incorporated the controversial design into its unisex offering, fitting male models in light-wash options layered over lace-trimmed bloomers. Marco Rambaldi showcased cuffed, printed pieces in XL silhouettes, elevated by whimsical, deconstructed lace-crochet blouses. Milan Fashion Week is proving that jorts equate range.

© Imaxtree Etro SS25 © Imaxtree Etro SS25

The laid-back style has been popular among Gen Z for several seasons. They entered the fashion sphere stage-right black in 2023, sported by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Simone Ashley, Bella Hadid, Maya Jama and Hailey Bieber. Not to mention every Scandi style influencer across social media.

Typically paired with kitten heels to serve a hybrid masc-femme ‘fit or ever-on-trend cowboy boots, jorts allow for a functional fashion statement. Which is probably why they are here to stay for next summer.

© Getty Hailey Bieber

© Getty Bella Hadid © Getty Emily Ratajkowski

Key players of the jorts renaissance include street style hubs from Levi’s to Wrangler and Carharrt, who all shine the spotlight on the utilitarian, Channing Tatum-approved design of the gender-fluid silhouette.

On the luxury end of the scale, houses such as Vetements, Balenciaga, Loewe, Diesel and Dior have honed in on the garment, particularly for urban-inspired (slightly ironic) menswear collections. All helped to reinvented the jorts image, and did so to great commercial success.

© Imaxtree Fiorucci SS25

© Imaxtree Jen Lee SS25 © Imaxtree Marco Rambaldi SS25

Jorts (jean shorts FYI) originated in the mid-20th century as a DIY solution to repurposing worn-out jeans, emerging alongside denim’s rise in casual American fashion. By the ‘70s and ‘80s, jorts became a popular summer staple, embraced for their laid-back appeal. Both men and women wore them for outdoor activities, beach culture and out-of-office events.

In the ‘90s, jorts took on a baggier, skater-inspired look, associated with grunge and street style. However, by the 2000s, they fell out of favour, becoming synonymous with ‘dad fashion’ and widely ridiculed.

As we all know, fashion is cyclical, and twenty years later, jorts are having their moment once again - in all their dadcore glory.