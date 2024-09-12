Bella Hadid serves Western-chic in leather corset and cowboy boots

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Bella Hadid has impeccable street style down to an art. Romantic Y2K gems merge with offbeat swagger, reminiscent of the Nineties supermodel aesthetic. In short, she has cool-girl pieces coming out of her ears.

On Wednesday, the 27-year-old was spotted en route to Zero Bond in NoHo with her partner Adan Banuelos. For the after-hours affair at the members-only club, the model wore a beautiful structured leather corset, complete with a layered newspaper effect construction, lace up detailing and a sculpting scooped neckline.

She paired the Victoriana piece with a Noughties-inspired denim midi skirt with a mid-wash hue, leather tan-toned pockets and contrast stitch detailing. A pair of chocolate cowboy boots with detailed embroidery perfected her Western aesthetic.

© Getty Adan Banuelos and Bella Hadid enjoyed an exclusive night at Zero Bond in NoHo

Bella wore her dark hair down in a straightened style and accessorised with a wrap-around choker, reminiscent of a bolo tie. A chunky silver bangle, dotted with aquamarine stones, adorned her left arm.

Gigi’s younger sister is a notable fan of the ever-popular cowgirl craze. Western influences pepper her arsenal, as demonstrated by her recent street style concoctions.

© Getty The model conjured up Western magic in a leather corset and cowboy boots

Back in July, Bella stepped out in New York wearing a pair of flared leather trousers, adorned with silver sequins boasting a flame-printed pattern. She styled her green trousers with a ribbed tank top featuring printed graphic scorpion artwork, some bold jewels and a pair of kitten heel pumps.

Later that day, she Coperni model turned up the volume on her Wild West moodboard. She once again hit the city streets, this time trading in her leather flares for a set of micro mini leather hot pants, a plunging neckline halterneck bodysuit and knee-high heeled cowboy boots.

A pony girl at heart, Bella continues to expand her cowgirl collection. As for her next stunning sartorial creation? No doubt, something undeniably chic. After all, it’s not her first rodeo.