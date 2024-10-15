16 times Emily Ratajkowski stole the show on the runway

They say the devil works hard, but Emily Ratajkowski works harder.

The American model, author and podcast host has many talent-fuelled tricks up her sleeve, spanning industries from fashion to film and activism.

Emily was discovered when she was just 14 years old by a talent agent from Ford Models. Soon after, she signed with Ford and began working in teen print catalogues for companies like Kohl’s and Nordstrom. However, she wasn’t immediately focused on high-fashion modelling; she also pursued acting roles in her early career, appearing in adverts and minor TV roles such as iCarly.

© Getty Emily started modelling at the age of 14

The now 30-year-old rose to fame after appearing in the controversial music video for Robin Thicke's Blurred Lines in 2013. While she gained initial recognition through commercial and editorial modelling, her runway career took off in the mid-2010s.

She made her runway debut at New York Fashion Week in 2015 for Marc Jacobs and quickly became a sought-after figure on the fashion circuit. Known for her confidence and bold personality, today, the mother-of-one has walked for high-profile designers like Miu Miu, Bottega Veneta, and Versace.

Her distinctive beauty, combined with a strong social media presence, has helped her maintain influence in both fashion and pop culture, forming a loyal legion of followers across the board. She's also known for her love of emerging brands, sporting independently-owned bikini labels, loungewear and lingerie. Hence, her social feed is a never-ending flow of sartorial inspiration.

Though she is known for her diverse portfolio, including acting and entrepreneurship, her runway work remains a key aspect of her modelling career.

From JW Anderson spectacles to Tory Burch displays, we take a look back at EmRata’s best moments on the catwalk.

Emily Ratajkowski's best catwalk moments:

1/ 16 © Slaven Vlasic Tory Burch SS24 Tory Burch looked to the model to bring the wow-factor to her Spring/Summer 2024 show during New York Fashion Week.



2/ 16 © Thomas Concordia Tory Burch AW24 Returning to the Tory Burch runway for Autumn/Winter 2024, the mother-of-one dazzled in a sheer-sequin looked during New York Fashion Week.



3/ 16 © Daniele Venturelli Moncler AW24 The My Body author was sheathed in cosy cream-coloured layers during Moncler's Grenoble Autumn/Winter 2024 Fashion Show in St Moritz, Switzerland.

4/ 16 © Victor Boyko Miu Miu SS23 Emily walked the runway during the Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week looking luxe in leather.



5/ 16 © Arturo Holmes Versace AW23 The 30-year-old lit up the Pacific Design Center in a black dress during Versace's Autumn/Winter 2023 show.



6/ 16 © Slaven Vlasic Tory Burch SS23 Continuing a successful slew of seasons, Emily walked the runway during Tory Burch's Spring/Summer 2023 show, sporting autumnal hues and knit.



7/ 16 © Victor VIRGILE Nensi Dojaka SS23 Making a rare LFW appearance, Emily walked the Nensi Dojaka Spring/Summer 2023 runway in a sheer raspberry garment.



8/ 16 © Tim Whitby/BFC JW Anderson SS23 Emily eschewed her go-to bodycons and crystal-clad opulence in favour of a low-key look during JW Anderson's Spring/Summer 2023 show.

9/ 16 © Vittorio Zunino Celotto Versace SS23 Emily channelled biker-chick during the Versace womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 display.

10/ 16 © Daniele Venturelli Versace AW22 Looking resplendent in apple green sequins, Emily took to the floor for Versace's Autumn/Winter 2022/2023 spectacle.

11/ 16 © Vittorio Zunino Celotto Versace SS22 One of her more colourful catwalk looks, Emily graced Versace's runway during the house's Spring/Summer 2022 sartorial spectacle.



12/ 16 © Daniele Venturelli Versace x Fendi SS22 Versace x Fendi's Spring/Summer 2022 show saw the Californian native glide down the runway in gold.



13/ 16 © JP Yim Michael Kors AW22 Michael Kors sent the fashion veteran down the Autumn/Winter 2022 runway sheathed in striking cheetah print.



14/ 16 © JP Yim Vogue World 2022 A slight departure from her previous fashion month appearances, Emily walked the runway for Vogue World: New York in September 2022.



15/ 16 © Victor Boyko Versace AW19 The model stormed the runway in a lace slip number at the Versace show during Milan Menswear Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019.

