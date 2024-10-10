Emily Ratajkowski braves sheer knit and lace-up boots for NYC outing

The winter chill has slowly started to grip New York City, meaning Emily Ratajkowski is gearing up for a highly stylish season indeed.

The model reigns supreme in the street style department, using even the most banal excursions like dog walks as public runway shows for displaying her unquestioned self-styling skills.

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old hit the streets of the Big Apple once again, delivering a lesson in the art of colour clashing. She sported a crimson sheer knitted top, layered under a longline leather jacket.

© Instagram/@emrata The model delivered a lesson in playful colourblocking

She teamed the seasonal knit with a mid-rise denim skirt in a dark-wash finish, coiling a colourblock scarf around her neck in shades of grey, red and mint green. A pair of thin gold hoops peeked out from under her straightened locks and she slipped into a pair of lace-up Victoriana boots in a caramel suede material.

Posing for the cameras amidst a scenic park setting, the author showed off a sleek beauty blend, centering a heavy eyeliner flick, a plump lip and a dotting of subtle freckles. She hooked a black leather boho bag over her right shoulder, housing her daytime outing essentials.

© Getty Emily reigns supreme when it comes to autumnal knitwear

A secondary Instagram Story offered another glimpse into her chose attire, which was finished off with a chunky gold watch and the model’s headline-hitting ‘divorce ring’ - a deconstructed jewel formed from her diamond engagement ring.

Emily is making the most of the autumnal weather, calling upon her default knitwear staples at every possible moment.

Earlier this week, the mother-of-one took her canine companion Colombo out for a stroll, assembling a cosy-chic ensemble for the casual outing.

Sporting a mustard yellow sweatshirt, dark jogging bottoms and a beige denim jacket, the California native nailed off-duty attire. She rounded off her low-key look with her beloved Jacquemus sunglasses in a sunflower yellow hue and a finely knitted black beanie that make for a statement accessory choice.