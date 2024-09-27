Emily Ratajkowski's son makes his Paris Fashion Week debut at Loewe

There's nothing we love more than a family affair on the front row at fashion shows.

Victoria Beckham and, well, the whole Beckham clan at her eponymous shows, Kate Moss and Lila Moss, Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber, to name but a few.

The latest A-list duo to step out in style during fashion month is model, author and podcast host Emily Ratajkowski, who took her adorable son Sylvester Apollo Bear (whom she nicknames Sly) to sit front row at Jonathan Anderson's hotly-anticipated Loewe show.

© Jacopo Raule Emily and her son Sylvester stepped out at the Loewe show during Paris Fashion Week

EmRata oozed pop-punk glamour in a loosely-buttoned monochrome plaid shirt, a pleated leather mini skirt and razor-sharp pointed knee-high boots.

Sylvester looked equally as stylish in the cutest glittery Wellington boots, matching purple trousers and a hooded washed grey t-shirt.

© Jacopo Raule Emily shares her adorable three year old with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily also shared an image of the two on her Instagram stories saying: "brought the love of my life to @loewe" followed by an iconic image of her son wearing her handband and wine-red framed cat-eye sunglasses.

© Instgram/@emrata

Her love for her only child is unwavering. More often than not, she wears a personalised necklace, featuring a diamond pavé nameplate which read his name "Sylvester". She's also had cute matchy-matchy fashion moments with Sly, schooling him on fashion-forward dressing from an early age.

© Instagram / @emrata Emily often wears a necklace with her son's name on

The 33-year-old shares her son with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, whom she married in 2018 but filed for divorce from around July 2022.

In a cover story with Harper's Bazaar in 2022, Emily said: "I've never had such clear priorities in my life," said the model. "Number one is Sly, and that's that."

"It's made me re-evaluate what's important to me, like, what do I want to teach my son?" she added.

Bagging a space on the front row at Loewe at three years old? Never did we think we'd be so envious of a child.