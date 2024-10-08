Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Emily Ratajkowski's XL beanie is a major autumn mood
Emily Ratajkowski and her dog Colombo seen out on October 08© Robert Kamau

The model tapped into seasonal style with her knitted headwear of choice

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Winter has arrived according to Emily Ratajkowski.

The model was seen enjoying a leisurely stroll with her dog Colombo in New York on Tuesday, wrapping up warm to face the city chill.

Sporting a mustard yellow sweatshirt, dark jogging bottoms and a beige denim jacket, the 33-year-old nail off-duty attire. She rounded off her low-key look with her beloved Jacquemus sunglasses in a sunflower yellow hue and a finely knitted black beanie.

emrata in yellow © Getty
The model made a case for yellow

A selection of silver jewels adorned the neck of the Versace muse, who wore her brunette hair down loose in a straightened style. Arming herself with an on-the-go breakfast, Emily effortlessly served up dog-walk chic. A pair of mocha-brown Puma sneakers made for a practical, streetwear-inspired shoe choice. 

The High Low with EmRata podcast host has enjoyed a jam-packed week in her New York hometown. Earlier this week, the San Diego native journeyed out for a girls' night in Soho, accompanied by close friend Ziwe Fumudoh. 

The star wore her go-to Jacquemus shades© Getty
The star wore her go-to Jacquemus shades

Pairing a crisp white long-sleeve showcasing an off-the-shoulder cut with a set of fitted, lightly flared black trousers and brown leather boots, the star assembles the perfect date night ensemble. 

A cherry red bag with a patent finish was elegantly hooked over her shoulder, housing her night out essentials. She once again styled her hair down loose while sporting a glamorous beauty glow. 

Emily’s park outing marks the second time we’ve seen the model out and about since she took her three-year-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear to his first New York Fashion Week show a few weeks ago.

The stylish mother-son duo attended the Loewe show in head-to-toe looks from the Spanish-born fashion house, with Emily pairing a leather skirt with knee-high heeled boots and a plaid shirt. Meanwhile Sly (Emily’s nickname for her firstborn) wore a tiny grey Loewe T-shirt and a set of purple trousers. 

