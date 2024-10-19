Emily Ratajkowksi’s statement trapper hat is hipster perfection

Emily Ratajkowski has a colourful history with hats. From simple black beanies sported during her frequent dog walks to cowgirl creations for Halloween, the model owns a playful collection of headwear, even though hats aren't typically her go-to accessory for daily wear.

On Friday, the 33-year-old added perhaps her most striking piece to said arsenal, sharing a selfie via social media in the unexpected look. Emily sported a classic trapper hat, a style known for its fur finish, oversized structure and ear flaps.

A design beloved by Hackney dwellers, Emily’s headpiece made for a cool, statement choice. She styled the accessory with a faded leather jacket with crinkle effect, effortlessly crafting a wholly vintage-inspired aesthetic for her evening out. A martini perched beside her, the chicest accessory choice in our humble opinion.

© Instagram@emrata The Versace model made a case for hipster-adored trapper hats

The trapper hat, also known as an ushanka, has its origins in the harsh climates of Siberia and Eastern Europe, where it was designed for warmth and practicality. Traditionally made from animal fur and leather, it features ear flaps that can be tied under the chin or on top of the head, offering versatility in extreme weather.

The hat gained prominence in Russia, where it became a symbol of military uniform in the early 20th century, particularly during World War II.

© Getty MFW SS25 © Getty MFW AW24

By the mid-20th century, the trapper hat spread to Western fashion, particularly in colder regions, where its functionality and rugged style made it popular for outdoor activities such as hunting and snow sports.

Today, while still rooted in its utilitarian origins, the trapper hat has become a stylish winter accessory, often made from faux fur and worn by fashion-forward individuals in urban settings such as Ms Ratajkowski who is often seen running errands in her New York hometown.

Emily has been making the most of autumn. Earlier this month, the Versace muse attended the H&M Block Party in New York alongside fellow industry veteran Mona Tougaard. For the fashionable affair, Emily sported a simple yet effortlessly sophisticated knitted midi dress, complete with a V-neck silhouette, a longline cut and a charcoal hue.

From serene knitted concoctions to statement hats and party girl dresses, Emily’s wardrobe is a hearty source of inspiration we can always count on when in need of a sartorial boost.