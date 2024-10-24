Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Elsa Hosk's brave Burberry cape is a must-see statement
elsa hosk in blue jeans© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

The Swedish model nailed the Nova check during an autumnal outing

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Utter Elsa Hosk’s name to any fashion insider and they have the same reaction ‘ “Oh, I love her!”

And for good reason. The Swedish model and former Victoria’s Secret veteran is a sartorial powerhouse, churning out impeccable outfits each day no matter the season. 

Autumn style comes naturally to the mother-of-one, who looked to British fashion house Burberry for her most recent outfit offering. 

Stepping out for a brisk stroll in the city, Elsa creatively layered the brand’s iconic Nova check to create a striking look. She slipped into a caramel-coloured cape, crafted from luxurious wool and complete with a plaid check lining, which was paired with a same-same-but-different vintage scarf, also displaying Burberry’s traditional check. 

Underneath, a sage-hued chunky knit jumper and high-rise office-appropriate trousers in an ashy brown colourway made for a smart yet snug aesthetic, perfect for embracing the East coast chill. 

The model is a master of autumnal style© Getty
Elsa wore her brilliant blonde hair down loose in gentle curls and opted for a natural makeup blend to accentuate her career-defining features. In her hand, she clasped the house’s ‘Black Medium Knight Grained Leather Bag,’ featuring a spacious design and a hobo-inspired silhouette. 

She posed in the October sunlight while showcasing her head-to-toe Burberry look, making the most of the cooler climate via her flawless wardrobe choices. 

Elsa Hosk looking effortlessly chic as per usual © Getty
The Swedish star owns a plethora of seasonal staples

The LA-dweller is a notable fan of the brand’s house code, incorporating the classic trend into her own designs. The Helsa founder recently layered up in the ‘The Classic Trench’ in creamy ivory, a piece that hailed her namesake fashion label.

Elsa wore the garment buttoned up to her waist, cinched by a belt at the waist with nothing underneath, fashioning a dress-like silhouette. 

The devil proved to be in the details, with the stylish Swede adding a set of sleek beige-toned leather heels, a Prada handbag, a buttery-hued silk scarf worn around her head in an Old Hollywood fashion.

