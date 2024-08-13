Elsa Hosk is giving jelly shoes a whirl

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Do us a favour, check in with your friends born in the 1990s.

Considering the vault of Nineties curios has been well and truly unleashed, they may be having a hard time realising that their childhood favourites are now, well, relics.

Rubbing salt into the wound, but in the chicest way possible, Elsa Hosk stepped out over the weekend in a pair of jelly shoes. The sweet, squelching flats that adorned the feet of tiny tots pre-millenium are officially back on the scene, bringing kitschy cute vibes in tow.

© Instagram/Elsa Hosk The Helsa founder paired some yellow jelly shoes by Ghiaia Cashmere with a co-ordinating mini Birkin

The model styled a pair of tongue-in-cheek marigold jellies by Ghiaia Cashmere with a longline black négligée by Prada. Complete with a rounded neckline, lace trim detailing and the house’s signature plaque logo, the lingerie-inspired garment added a touch of dark romance to Elsa’s playground aesthetic.

Trying her hand at colour theory, the Stockholm-native and Helsa founder paired the sentimental sandals with a vibrant, sunflower yellow Hermès Birkin in a petite silhouette.

© Imaxtree The Row SS24

She was joined by her toddler Tuuliki, with whom she shared with long-term partner British businessman Tom Daly.

Buzz surrounding the shoes has now been simmering for quite some time, meaning their resurrection was inevitable.

Prada was the first brand to fully embrace the ugly-chic style, introducing its ‘Rubber Monolith’ sandals which are crafted from light rubber and feature a chunky, inch-adding sole. Retailing online for £650, the sentimental sandals hailed from the house’s spring/summer 2021 collection and have proven to be a slow burner trend.

MORE: 7 items you need to get the 'Quiet Luxury' look

MORE: These are the 2024 bag trends I'm shopping this season

The Row was another brand to champion the opinion-splitting design. Incorporating ventilated designs into its spring/summer 2024 runway show, the cult label made a case for minimalist beach footwear. Jennifer Lawrence was quick to catch on, sporting The Row’s crimson barely-there kicks while out and about in New York.