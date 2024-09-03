Elsa Hosk is making 'Piratecore' a thing just in time for Halloween

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Hot off of the heels of 'Brat Girl Summer' there's a new aesthetic in town and it's being led by none other than Swedish supermodel royalty, Elsa Hosk.

The sartorial style muse has unofficially coined it a 'Piratecore Autumn' and we’re honestly kind of here for it, especially with Halloween quickly approaching.

What is Piratecore?

© Instagram / @hoskelsa Elsa is the queen of statement dressing

In a series of ultra-chic images posted to her Instagram account just a few days ago, Elsa effortlessly nailed the soon-to-be trending aesthetic, styling an all-black outfit with basics from her brand Helsa.

Pairing a set of micro mini shorts with a longline fitted vest top, a pair of knee-high boots and a Hermès Kelly bag, the all-black look was far from boring.

© Instagram / @hoskelsa The model simultaneously made a case for tiny shorts

The hero of the look was of course the sheer black headscarf which she tied like a bandana over her bouncy blonde bob hairstyle.

MORE: Kendall Jenner's throwback Met Gala angel dress is perfect for Halloween

RELATED: 24 cool-girl approved Halloween costume ideas for 2024

How to get the look:

Essentially, ‘piratecore’ as a trend is a more elevated, fashion-forward version of Kiera Knightly and Penélope Cruz’s characters in Pirates of the Caribbean, but still keeping within the same lane.

Think knee-high black boots, frilly bloomers, head scarfs, pendant necklaces, corsets, blouses and gold accessories that mimic buried treasure.

© Instagram / @hoskelsa Adding a headscarf is the key ingredient to nailing the aesthetic

As the 35-year-old model so effortlessly proved, the key to elevating the aesthetic is finding hero staple pieces that you’d usually wear on their own and accessorise with an arm candy delight in the same shade as the rest of the ensemble.

Whether or not you are styling the autumnal aesthetic on the daily or simply as a one-off for October 31st, might we suggest you take style cues from the founding mother of the trend and keep on theme with an all-black ensemble with a fashion-fuelled flair?