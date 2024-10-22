Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Elsa Hosk styles trench coats the cool-girl way - with nothing underneath
Elsa Hosk poses in a crop trench coat, suede beige skirt and oversized glasses on her Instagram© Instagram/@hoskelsa

The stylish Swedish model elevated her trenchcoat with a slew of accessories you probably already have in your wardrobe

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Real fashion lovers will understand the difference between wearing your clothes and styling them. 

Any ensemble can be elevated into a high fashion moment with the right accessories and Swedish model and fashion muse Elsa Hosk proved just that, styling a trench coat for an autumnal day out. 

In an Instagram video posted on Monday, the former Victoria's Secret Angel-turned-fashion designer effortlessly showed her 8.6m followers how a few simple accessories can transform a basic wardrobe staple like a classic trench coat into a red carpet-ready ensemble. 

View post on Instagram
 

Wearing the ‘The Classic Trench’ in creamy ivory from her namesake fashion label Helsa Studio, Elsa wore the garment buttoned up to her waist, cinched by a belt at the waist with nothing underneath, fashioning a dress-like silhouette. 

The devil proved to be in the details, with Elsa adding a set of sleek beige-toned leather heels, a Prada handbag, a buttery-hued silk scarf worn around her head and a pair of bold gold earrings. 

The 'Classic Trench' from Helsa Studio© Insatgram/@helsastudio
The trench coat has been a wardrobe hero since its inception back in the 1820s, originally worn as a practical waterproof outerwear piece by military men in their spare time. 

It didn’t take long for the style to invade the mainstream, the silhouette soon becoming a hallmark icon for British fashion empire Burberry, supplying a variety of breathable, lighter options during the 1900s. 

Sophia Loren wore a trench coat and scarf during the filming of 'The Key' in 1958© Silver Screen Collection
Now, the famed coat option still reigns supreme in the world of fashionable outerwear styles, worn by the fashion elite throughout autumn and winter months almost every year.

H! Fashion's Tania Leslau previously described the style as "infinitely versatile" while also featuring “a forgiving beige hue, double-breasted buttons, non-disruptive epaulettes and a waist-cinching belt which all make for an extremely forgiving medley."

"The easy-breezy open trench can be used to add polish to an otherwise casual 'fit, whereas wearing it belted as the focal point creates shape, oozing glamour à la silver screen stars Sophia Loren and Audrey Hepburn." 

If you’re at a loose end for stylish ways to style your favourite outerwear companion, look no further than Elsa Hosk's recent post.

You’re welcome…

