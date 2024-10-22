Elsa Hosk styles trench coats the cool-girl way - with nothing underneath

Real fashion lovers will understand the difference between wearing your clothes and styling them.

Any ensemble can be elevated into a high fashion moment with the right accessories and Swedish model and fashion muse Elsa Hosk proved just that, styling a trench coat for an autumnal day out.

In an Instagram video posted on Monday, the former Victoria's Secret Angel-turned-fashion designer effortlessly showed her 8.6m followers how a few simple accessories can transform a basic wardrobe staple like a classic trench coat into a red carpet-ready ensemble.

Wearing the ‘The Classic Trench’ in creamy ivory from her namesake fashion label Helsa Studio, Elsa wore the garment buttoned up to her waist, cinched by a belt at the waist with nothing underneath, fashioning a dress-like silhouette.

The devil proved to be in the details, with Elsa adding a set of sleek beige-toned leather heels, a Prada handbag, a buttery-hued silk scarf worn around her head and a pair of bold gold earrings.

© Insatgram/@helsastudio The 'Classic Trench' from Helsa Studio retails for £474.00

The trench coat has been a wardrobe hero since its inception back in the 1820s, originally worn as a practical waterproof outerwear piece by military men in their spare time.

It didn’t take long for the style to invade the mainstream, the silhouette soon becoming a hallmark icon for British fashion empire Burberry, supplying a variety of breathable, lighter options during the 1900s.

© Silver Screen Collection Sophia Loren wore a trench coat and scarf during the filming of 'The Key' in 1958

Now, the famed coat option still reigns supreme in the world of fashionable outerwear styles, worn by the fashion elite throughout autumn and winter months almost every year.

H! Fashion's Tania Leslau previously described the style as "infinitely versatile" while also featuring “a forgiving beige hue, double-breasted buttons, non-disruptive epaulettes and a waist-cinching belt which all make for an extremely forgiving medley."

"The easy-breezy open trench can be used to add polish to an otherwise casual 'fit, whereas wearing it belted as the focal point creates shape, oozing glamour à la silver screen stars Sophia Loren and Audrey Hepburn."

If you’re at a loose end for stylish ways to style your favourite outerwear companion, look no further than Elsa Hosk's recent post.

You’re welcome…