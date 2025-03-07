Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sydney Sweeney's favourite summer shoes are just £80
Sydney Sweeney for HEYDUDE

The Euphoria actress and director of DUDE is out here solving fashion emergencies

HEYDUDE

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Let's be honest; whatever Sydney Sweeney wears, we want it. 

Whether it’s her date-night leather looks, knee-high boots and mini skirt combos, or even her blue wash bootcut jeans, everything the Euphoria star wears is instantly deemed It-Girl approved. 

Though the 27-year-old has access to almost every cultivated fashion find at her fingertips, her newest streetstyle obsession is not only comfortable and chic, it’s also seriously affordable. 

The Austin Lift from famed Italian footwear house, HEYDUDE. Retailing online for just £74.99 and available in a range of different colourways and fabrics, the slip-on slides are the ultimate summer weather wardrobe companion. 

To launch the collaborative new silhouette, Sydney fronted the lace less slip-ons in a dreamy photoshoot, effortlessly embodying the campaign slogan ‘beauty is comfort’ to utter perfection.

Sydney, who was announced as the brand's director via a comical Instagram video back in August of last year, has made it known on more than one occasion just how much she loves HEYDUDE products. Expressing how they enable her to excel in her multifaceted life odd of the silver screen: “Being the Director of Dude is truly just embracing the power of being a woman, and being able to do absolutely anything I set my mind to, and showing others that you can do anything too if you just want to try it out. I tried wake surfing for the first time a couple weeks ago and it was super fun, I also like to build tree houses or go rock climbing.”

Every year without fail, the quest to find the perfect summer shoe remains one of the fashion set's most challenging expeditions. Thankfully, Sydney has taken the guesswork out of this year's hunt with the Austin Lift, and we couldn’t be more thankful. 

From luxe black leather to baby pink suede and cosy camel tones, there’s an Austin Lift style for everyone. 

    Austin Lift Classic

    Style Guide: Baby pink has made its way into the wardrobes of the world's most notable fashion elite this season, and it’s not looking to slow down anytime soon. I personally love a blush pink hue as it injects a touch of summer flair to any ensemble. Style with wide leg white jeans and a cami top for a picnic in the park or with chunky socks and a mini dress for the ultimate transitional weather statement.

    Austin Lift Classic

    HEYDUDE

    Style Guide: Black leather shoes will forever be a wardrobe hero, especially when they’re platformed. I love how these options are paired with a chunky white sole, as it adds an element of classic monotone. Pair with tailored suit trousers and a white button-up shirt for an office-approved outfit. 

    Austin Lift Classic

    HEYDUDE

    Style Guide: Loved by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and every other It-Girl under the sun, suede tan-toned footwear will forever be a favourite amongst the fashion set. Perfect for all seasons, tan options are perfect for those who favour a touch of quiet luxury.

    Austin Lift Classic

    HEYDUDE

    Style Guide: Animal print, in particular leopard print, is by far the world's most notable print at the minute, and when used in shoe form, the statement fabric choice adds a touch of fun to any look. Style with a black slip skirt and oversized blazer for a more formal ensemble or with a comfortable co-ord for a spring coffee run with the girls.

    Austin Lift Classic

    HEYDUDE

    Style Guide: If you’re someone who loves a striking statement, the silver metallic options are for you. Perfect for party season and beyond, these comfortable slides in shimmery suede will no doubt turn heads from passersby on the city streets.

