Sydney Sweeney's favourite summer shoes are just £80

Let's be honest; whatever Sydney Sweeney wears, we want it.

Whether it’s her date-night leather looks, knee-high boots and mini skirt combos, or even her blue wash bootcut jeans, everything the Euphoria star wears is instantly deemed It-Girl approved.

Though the 27-year-old has access to almost every cultivated fashion find at her fingertips, her newest streetstyle obsession is not only comfortable and chic, it’s also seriously affordable.

The Austin Lift from famed Italian footwear house, HEYDUDE. Retailing online for just £74.99 and available in a range of different colourways and fabrics, the slip-on slides are the ultimate summer weather wardrobe companion.

To launch the collaborative new silhouette, Sydney fronted the lace less slip-ons in a dreamy photoshoot, effortlessly embodying the campaign slogan ‘beauty is comfort’ to utter perfection.

Sydney, who was announced as the brand's director via a comical Instagram video back in August of last year, has made it known on more than one occasion just how much she loves HEYDUDE products. Expressing how they enable her to excel in her multifaceted life odd of the silver screen: “Being the Director of Dude is truly just embracing the power of being a woman, and being able to do absolutely anything I set my mind to, and showing others that you can do anything too if you just want to try it out. I tried wake surfing for the first time a couple weeks ago and it was super fun, I also like to build tree houses or go rock climbing.”

Every year without fail, the quest to find the perfect summer shoe remains one of the fashion set's most challenging expeditions. Thankfully, Sydney has taken the guesswork out of this year's hunt with the Austin Lift, and we couldn’t be more thankful.

From luxe black leather to baby pink suede and cosy camel tones, there’s an Austin Lift style for everyone.